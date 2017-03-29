It's that time of year again where we must say goodbye to The Walking Dead for another six months.

The latest season finale is airing this Sunday (2 April) in an episode that looks to finally unite all the different communities after a season of build up.

This undoubtedly means that all cast members will feature in the same episode for the first time since.. well, since last season at the very least.

Below is how actors, including Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James and Lauren Cohan, have been building up the anticipation for this weekend's dreaded coda.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 trailer

Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) - Harper's Bazaar

“You're certainly in for a lot of emotion. [It's] incredibly bittersweet, beautiful, and heartbreaking.”

Danai Gurira (Michonne) - EW

“It’s a lot of everything, and it is a very, very powerful way to end the season and a very heart-stopping one at the same time. It brings you to the precipice of all your fears and all your hopes. I definitely felt that heart-stopping pain and hopeful joy at the same time while reading it. You’re pretty riveted and very full by the end of that, at least I very much was. It’s the heartbreak and the hope all rolled into one episode.”

Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) - EW

“It’s completely different than all the other ones. It has similar elements, but it’s completely different, and, you know, there might be a little William Wallace in it.”

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) - LA Times and Stuff

“All through shooting the season, I kept telling Scott, ‘As long as you give me a Henry V-St. Crispin’s Day speech at some point in the future, I’ll take it.’ So that will be coming. There’s your spoiler.

"That oft-used phrase, 'You change or you die' is true here and you have got to keep adapting. Sometimes that's very strange to experience and uncomfortable and difficult but, ultimately, it's going to be rewarding for the viewers and for us.

Lennie James (Morgan Jones) - Comicbook.com

“For me, there's two moments in the script where I jumped up and down like a giddy schoolboy. Not just at the excitement of being part of the scenes that I was reading, but just in how exciting it's going to be if we pull it off. Considering one of those points when I jumped up and down like a giddy schoolboy, I was an on airplane, you can get some kind of sense of just how into it I was and how exciting it must be, because I did attract a little bit more attention to myself than I'd intended."

Scott Gimple (showrunner) - EW

"Things become quantum intense.”

The Walking Dead concludes its seventh season this Sunday (2 April) and the following evening in the UK (3 April) at 9pm on FOX