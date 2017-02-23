The latest episode of The Walking Dead season seven introduced viewers to new character Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her mysterious faction - not to mention one of the most insane walkers the series has seen - however, one scene left fans scratching their heads after spotting what they thought was a huge mistake.

The moment in question occurred when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) got taken to the “up up up,” the apex of a huge pile of rubble situated in a large junkyard where Jadis' people - branded The Scavengers by fans - reside.

The backdrop, which was achieved using green screen, saw something fly past Rick's head in the distance, many believing it to be a plane which would be quite a big revelation considering the series takes place in a zombie apocalypse.

Was that a plane behind Rick's head? Is it supposed to be there or is it a blooper? @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/fqkuh4oJAJ — Molly Ehret (@MollyEhret) February 20, 2017

They really overlooked a plane flying in the background on the walking dead? pic.twitter.com/R98u1HBBYr — bigaza2151 (@bigaza2151) February 22, 2017

So was it a plane or a bird behind Rick in the last Walking Dead?? — Bill Hess (@Unclerodak) February 22, 2017

While making viewers look twice, the moving object is clearly not a plane or UFO, but a bird - not a stretch to imagine considering birds would likely be hanging around scrapheaps.

So no, don't expect Negan to unveil a surprise plane in a future episode, and don't get excited for a Fear the Walking Dead crossover.

You can read our review of the episode - which featured an emotional reunion between two of the show's original characters - here.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







10 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments

















1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

The trailer for next week's Negan-centric episode, 'Hostiles and Calamities,' has been released showing Eugene as The Saviours' prisoner.

This week, Primark pulled a Walking Dead-inspired t-shirt range from its stores following complaints from a customer that it was 'racist' and 'offensive.'

The Walking Dead airs in the US on Sundays and in the UK on FOX, Mondays at 9pm.