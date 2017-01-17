Temple Grandin; Behind the Candelabra; All the Way - just a few of HBO Films' list of credits that went on to achieve awards recognition. Next in line to achieve the same success is The Wizard of Lies, an upcoming drama starring Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Wizard of Lies follows the real-life story of Bernie Madoff (De Niro), the disgraced former stockbroker who pleaded guilty to cheating his clients out of almost $65 billion in 2009 as part of a Ponzi scheme. Pfeiffer plays his wife, Ruth.

The project has been directed by Barry Levinson, the acclaimed filmmaker behind such films as Diner, Good Morning Vietnam and Rain Man. While both De Niro and Levinson are reputable talents in their own right, it's fair to say it's been a while since they truly blew away critics like they once did (Dirty Grandpa didn't earn many plaudits). Their pairing here looks as if that could be about to change.

Actors in both The Sopranos and Goodfellas and their parts







39 show all Actors in both The Sopranos and Goodfellas and their parts











































































1/39 Lorraine Bracco as Dr Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos

2/39 Lorraine Bracco as Karen Hill in Goodfellas

3/39 Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos

4/39 Michael Imperioli as Spider in Goodfellas

5/39 Tobin Bell as Major Zwingli in The Sopranos

6/39 Tobin Bell as a parole officer in Goodfellas

7/39 Tony Sirico as Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri in The Sopranos

8/39 Tony Sirico as Tony Stacks in Goodfellas Copyright © 1990 Warner Bros. Inc. Credit: © 1990 Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Pyxurz.

9/39 Frank Vincent as Phil Leotardo in The Sopranos

10/39 Frank Vincent as Billy Batts in Goodfellas Copyright © 1990 Warner Bros. Inc. Credit: © 1990 Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Pyxurz.

11/39 Vincent Pastore as Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero in The Sopranos

12/39 Vincent Pastore as Man with Coatrack in Goodfellas

13/39 Suzanne Shepherd as Mary DeAngelis (Carm's mother) in The Sopranos

14/39 Suzanne Shepherd as Karen's Mother in Goodfellas Copyright © 1990 Warner Bros. Inc. Credit: © 1990 Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Pyxurz.

15/39 Frank Albanese as Uncle Pat Blundetto in The Sopranos

16/39 Frank Albanese as Mob Lawyer in Goodfellas

17/39 Tony Darrow as Larry Boy Barese in The Sopranos

18/39 Tony Darrow as Sonny Bunz in Goodfellas

19/39 Tony Lip as Carmine Lupertazzi Sr. in The Sopranos

20/39 Tony Lip as Frankie The Wop in Goodfellas

21/39 Frank Pellegrino as Bureau Chief Frank Cubitoso in The Sopranos

22/39 Frank Pellegrino as Johnny Dio in Goodfellas

23/39 Chuck Low as Shlomo Teittleman in The Sopranos

24/39 Chuck Low as Morris Kessler in Goodfellas

25/39 Paul Herman as Beansie Gaeta in The Sopranos. Was also Dealer in Goodfellas

26/39 Nicole Burdette as Barbara Soprano Giglione in The Sopranos. Was also Carbone's Girlfriend in Goodfellas.

27/39 Marianne Leone as Joanne Moltisanti in The Sopranos. Was also Tuddy's Wife in Goodfellas.

28/39 Daniel P. Conte as Faustino 'Doc' Santoro in The Sopranos. Was also Dr. Dan in Goodfellas.

29/39 John 'Cha Cha' Ciarcia as Albie Cianflone in The Sopranos. Was also Batts' Crew #1 in Goodfellas.

30/39 Angela Pietropinto as Helen Barone in The Sopranos. Was also Cicero's Wife in Goodfellas.

31/39 Susan Varon as Susan in Goodfellas. Was also Joan Gillespie in The Sopranos.

32/39 Frank Adonis was Guest #1 in The Sopranos and Anthony Stabile in Goodfellas

33/39 Nancy Cassaro was Joanne Moltisanti in The Sopranos and Joe Buddha's Wife in Goodfellas

34/39 Victor Collichio was Joe in The Sopranos and in Henry's 60's crew in Goodfellas

35/39 Anthoy Alessandro was a waiter in The Sopranos and in Henry's 60's crew in Goodfellas

36/39 Gaetano LoGiudice was Bada Bing Patron in The Sopranos and in Herny's 60s Crew in Goodfellas

37/39 Vito Antuofermo was Bobby Zanone in The Sopranos and Prizefighter in Goodfellas

38/39 Gene Canfield was Police Officer in The Sopranos and Prison Guard in Booth in Goodfellas

39/39 Anthony Caso was Martin Scorsese in The Sopranos and Truck Hijacker in Goodfellas

De Niro's upcoming credits include The Comedian and boxing drama Hands of Stone.

The Wizard of Lies - which co-stars Hank Azaria and former House of Cards actor Kristen Connolly - will debut in the US IN May with a UK premiere set to follow on Sky Atlantic soon after.