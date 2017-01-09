Tracee Ellis Ross becomes the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for best actress in 35 years

Tracee Ellis Ross took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a comedy or musical television series at Sunday’s ceremony, becoming the first black woman to do so since Debbie Allen won in 1983.

The 44-year-old actress was honored for her role in the second season of ABC’s black-ish and dedicated her acceptance speech to all women of color.

“This is for all the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” she told her audience. “But I want you to know that I see you. We see you.”

She also thanked Kenya Barris, the show’s creator, for allowing his series to show “the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Earlier in the week, Allen, who took home the 1983 award for her role in Fame, congratulated both Insecure star Issa Rae and Ross for receiving their nominations.

Congrats Issa & Tracee on well-deserved @goldenglobes nominations! Win-win either way! #tbt last time a black woman won this category ;) pic.twitter.com/FupdxtoyPL — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 5, 2017

While leaving the event, Barris admitted that he was in disbelief that Ross took home the award. "It's so undeserved," he jokingly told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't know who she paid."

"It's just incredible," he continued. "It's long overdue. When will we get to a point where it's common? And Tracee, herself, She so deserves this. Everyone is doing 8, 10 episodes right now. She kills it doing 20-plus."