*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 AND 2*

The grand return of David Lynch's cult TV show, Twin Peaks, brings back old faces and introduces new.

Continuing the narrative left behind and so frighteningly tantalised in the series finale from the original run of the show, which saw a demented Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) smash his face into a mirror as the face of Bob peered out, with it now confirmed it was his doppelganger unleashed into the world.

The real Dale Cooper remains trapped in the Black Lodge, coming across some of its mysterious inhabitants, while the rest of the residents of Twin Peaks continue on their lives after his sudden disappearance.

However, season 3 also expands the narrative to multiple locations, bringing in brand new characters, as a mysterious box in New York City is guarded over by a young man, while a brutal murder is carried out in Buckhorn, South Dakota.

Here's a list of some of the returning characters to Twin Peaks, and some new ones to look out for.

Who's back?

Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper - FBI Special Agent

Richard Beymer as Benjamin Horne - owner of The Great Northern Hotel

David Patrick Kelly as Jerry Horne - Benjamin's brother

Catherine Coulson as Margaret Lanterman - AKA the Log Lady

Michael Horse as Deputy Chief Tommy "Hawk" Hill - Part of the Twin Peaks Police Department

Harry Goaz as Deputy Andy Brennan - Part of the Twin Peaks Police Department

Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Brennan - Receptionist at the Twin Peaks Police Department

Sherly Lee as Laura Palmer - Murder victim trapped in the Black Lodge

Russ Tamblyn as Dr. Lawrence Jacoby - Laura's former therapist

Carel Struycken as The Giant - Inhabitant of the Black Lodge

James Marshall as James Hurley - Former biker and Twin Peaks resident

Ray Wise as Leland Palmer - Laura's father

Grace Zabriskie as Sarah Palmer - Laura's mother

Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson - Twin Peaks resident

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?







10 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?

















1/10 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/10 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/10 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/10 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/10 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/10 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/10 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/10 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/10 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/10 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

Who's new?

Ashley Judd as Beverly Paige - Benjamin Horne's secretary

Matthew Lillard as William Hastings - Suspected of the murder in Buckshot, South Dakota

Nicole LaLiberte as Darya - Associate of Dale Cooper's doppelganger

Steve Baker as Jack - Associate of Dale Cooper's doppelganger

George Griffith as Ray Monroe - Associate of Dale Cooper's doppelganger

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chantal Hutchens - Associate of Dale Cooper's doppelganger

Patrick Fischler as Duncan Todd - Works for the mysterious billionaire

Benjamin Rosenfield as Sam Colby - The young man watching the box in NYC

Madeline Zima as Tracey - The woman infatuated with Sam



Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the USTwin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.