There is no doubt Beyoncé's Lemonade will have turned upside the world of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess).

So it makes sense the new teaser for season 3 of the Tina Fey's Netflix comedy series would pay tribute to B's greatness, seeing Titus don something similar to 'Hold Up''s flouncing Roberto Cavalli dress, causing the same gleeful carnage.

That includes taking a baseball bat to a car windshield, which here turns out to belong to Titus' own construction-worker boyfriend Michael; though you can pretty much guarantee Titus' reasoning for his spree of high-concept revenge won't be as sound as Beyoncé's.

Still, getting a shout out from Titus Andromedon is nearly as good as winning a Grammy, right?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt continues its winning streak on the streaming giant, after originally being dropped by NBC after the network lost confidence in the show; gaining almost universal praise from critics and fans alike for its fun-loving, sparky sense of humour.

The new season will premiere on 19 May.