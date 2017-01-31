While there were numerous great speeches at the SAG Awards, there was only one that became an Internet meme: the Stranger Things’ cast calling on Americans to unite with the world.

David Harbour - who plays Chief Jim Hopper - may have given an impassioned speech, but it wasn’t necessarily his words that flooded Twitter. Instead, it was Winona Ryder’s incredible facial expressions.

Standing behind Harbour, the actor unknowingly became the centre of attention with her fist pumps and emoji-friendly looks.

This is the best thing you’ll see today. God, I love the internet. pic.twitter.com/QpIIoADskd — Not My President (@missmayn) 30 January 2017

Now, other members of the cast are being questioned about the incident, including Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin in the series.

“I think it’s just that she couldn’t hear what David [Harbour] was saying,” the actor said when questioned on why Rider was doing those faces. When asked his thoughts on the memorable faces made, he said: “Yeah it was awesome!”

In his speech, Harbour said: "As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we... will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home, we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters, and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised, and we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility.”

This year's SAG awards were heavily political, and many acceptance speeches were used to make powerful statements about the current political climate in the US.

British actor Dev Patel called President Trump's Muslim ban "horrible and divisive”, while Ashton Kutcher and Kerry Washington added their thoughts.