*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 6*

“You’ve certainly given me a lot to think about.”

These were the words of Dougie’s befuddled boss at the insurance company, but also a fairly fitting description for this week’s dive into David Lynch’s revival series. This was an episode for contemplation, both for those onscreen and for the audience; one littered with long, quiet takes as character look unblinking towards the new reality before them.

We even met Diane, the near-mythical secretary to Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and recipient of all those dictated tapes, but nothing has actually come of it yet; it was an event instead witnessed entirely through Albert (Miguel Ferrer), his face as transfixed on this mysterious figure as we were, revealed to be played by one of David Lynch’s favoured collaborators, Laura Dern.

Lynch’s scattershot approach to his new narratives has persisted, too. The largest portion of the episode, in fact, was dedicated not to Dale Cooper but to one Richard Horne, the dangerous young man we’d previously encountered threatening women at the Bang Bang Bar. Is this Audrey’s son? Perhaps, though that fan favourite character is nowhere to be seen so far.

Instead, Richard appears almost as a tool here to explore the idea of oppositions, an idea that’s been floating around for most of this series, especially in the ever-shifting tone of both nightmarish terror and absurd comedy. Richard is angry, impotent youth; he mows down a young boy with his truck and barely seems to notice, so blinded is he by his own rage.

Harry Dean Stanton’s Carl Rodd, on the other hand, returns now from Fire Walk With Me as an absolute image of tranquil seniority. While Richard commits his hit and run, Carl sits quietly on a bench as if in commune with the world around him.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







21 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







































1/21 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/21 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/21 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/21 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/21 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/21 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/21 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/21 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/21 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/21 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

11/21 Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) Audrey Horne's father seems to have changed little in our time away, as he's still apparently managing the Great Northern Lodge in Twin Peaks.

12/21 Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) Neither have Lucy or Andy, still in their respective jobs at the Twin Peaks Police Department, though it's nice to see their relationship has only blossomed with time.

13/21 Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) Hawk is still part of the Police Department too, and it seems like he's been tasked with the mysterious mission of tracking down Agent Cooper.

14/21 The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) A task entrusted to him by the Log Lady, a bittersweet moment considering Coulson sadly passed away in 2015.

15/21 Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) One individual who's definitely shot up the career path is Denise, now the chief of staff for the entire FBI.

16/21 Beverly Paige (Ashley Judd) We don't know much about Ben Horne's assistant, but it's likely we'll see more of her soon.

17/21 William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) Is the local high-school principal of Buckhorn, South Dakota really behind the murder of Ruth Davenport? Is this somehow connected to BOB, or Dale Cooper's doppelganger?

18/21 Wally Brando (Michael Cera) Lucy and Andy's son really couldn't have turned out any other way.

19/21 Sam Colby (Ben Rosenfeld) and Tracey (Madeline Zima) Sam's job to watch over the strange glass box in New York came to an abrupt end when both he and Tracey were consumed by a demon which burst outside of it.

20/21 Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) A new partner for Gordon Cole, who's taken her on as a kind of protégé.

21/21 Janey-E Jones (Naomi Watts) The wife to Dougie Jones, the strange other Cooper, with the pair having a son together.



It’s Carl who runs to the boy and his mother’s aide, and who witnesses what appears to be the boy’s soul rise up into the atmosphere. What brought him to this level of serenity, especially considering how brashly he acted in Fire Walk With Me? Indeed, it seems a potent image for a show dealing with how characters have mutated and matured over the course of 25 years.

Oppositional seems a fitting way to describe Dale Cooper, too. His bumbling routine continues in full force, still with the unwavering curiosity and inclination to mimicry of a baby exploring the world, crossed with a dog that’s been scolded for crimes he has no knowledge of.

And, yet, again return those small moments of sadness, when we are abruptly reminded that this is a man trying to come to terms with himself, especially as small glimmers of the Red Room break through into his reality. A vision, for example, of MIKE simply stating: “Don’t die.”

We’re learning a little more about Dougie, too, who seems to have his fair share of enemies, including those keen to blackmail him with photographs of his fling with Jade. A problem Dougie’s wife, Janey-E, must deal with, as this episode puts on full display Naomi Watts’ absolute mastery as a performer.

Twin Peaks: It Is Happening Again trailer

She’s a perfect fit for Lynch’s material here, as she was in Mulholland Drive, simply because she can commit so fully to delivering the most outlandishly soap operatic lines with utter sincerity. “We are shit on enough,” she yells at the blackmailers. “And we’re certainly not going to be shit on by you.” She barely lets them get a word in. She’s absolutely formidable.

That said, this episode bears perhaps one of the first examples of Lynch’s distinctive approach not being entirely successful, specifically in one scene that sees a violent rampage against a woman by a hitman, with Dougie next on his list of targets.

With such an impressionistic approach to the narrative, the total lack of context as to who this woman is versus the explicit nature of her death (Lynch is taking full advantage of modern television’s leniency towards violence, it seems) creates a scene that’s brutal and uncomfortable, but not necessarily in the right way.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US. Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.