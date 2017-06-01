There is an "international responsibility" to fight climate change, China's Premier Li Keqiang has said.

And, despite reports Donald Trump plans to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change, Mr Li insisted there was a "global consensus" on the issue.

While he did not mention the US or Donald Trump, Mr Li's comments were clearly addressed to Washington.

While the US President is widely reported to be about to announce the US with withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Mr Li said China had "in recent years has stayed true to its commitment".

Beijing had been "actively promoting the Paris agreement and we were one of the first countries to ratify the Paris agreement", he added.

And Mr Li appeared to reference a past claim by Mr Trump that climate change was a "hoax" perpetrated by China.

"Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it's not invented by China... and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our international responsibility," he said.

Donald Trump doesn't believe in climate change

The Chinese Premier was meeting with senior European Union officials at a summit in Brussels.

The European Union and China plan to issue a joint statement – the first time this has happened – committing to full implementation of the Paris Agreement.

It commits them to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and helping raise billions of pounds to help poorer countries cut emissions.

"The EU and China consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever," the statement, by European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and China's Li, will say.

"The increasing impacts of climate change require a decisive response."

And Miguel Arias Canete, the European commissioner who has led climate talks with Beijing, said of the Paris accord: "No one should be left behind, but the EU and China have decided to move forward."

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report