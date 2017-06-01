The Russian Government has said it supports the Paris Agreement on climate change ahead of Donald Trump's expected announcement that he will withdraw the US from the landmark accord.

The Kremlin also said the deal, which seeks to limit global warming to as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible, would be less effective without the participation of major countries, Reuters reported.

Several news media in the US have reported that Mr Trump plans to ditch the Paris Agreement, which Barack Obama suggested might one day become viewed as the moment "we finally decided to save the planet".

Speaking hours ahead of the US President's formal announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters: "President (Vladimir) Putin signed this convention in Paris. Russia attaches great significance to it.

"At the same time, it goes without saying that the effectiveness of this convention is likely to be reduced without its key participants."

He was speaking as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said there was an "international responsibility" for countries to take action over climate change during a trip to Europe for talks with European Union officials.

Mr Li did not mention the US or Mr Trump specifically, but he referenced an infamous claim by the Republican billionaire that global warming was a hoax made up by China.

"Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it's not invented by China," he said.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

In an unprecedented step, the European Union and China are to release a joint statement in a sign of the increasing closeness between Brussels and Beijing – and the widening divide between Brussels and Washington under Mr Trump.

"The EU and China consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever," it will say.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report