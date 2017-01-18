Everyone feels angry from time to time, so it might seem unbelievable that the vast majority of the people who seek for their uncontrollable boughts wait until their lives have “crashed and burned”, according to a leader in the field.

That’s because anger may seem like a solitary emotion, but it is wrapped in fear and shame, says Mike Fisher, who has been the head of the British Association of Anger Management for almost two decades, and has penned two books on the topic. While anger is the base emotion, this is offered blurred and confused with other states including aggression and depression.

“Stress feeds anxiety which feeds shame which manifests in outbursts of anger but also depression,” says Fisher.

“For most individuals who attend our programmes, their lives are in crisis. 95 per cent of them have already crashed and are burning. A lot of people are in denial. Only 5 ot 10 per cent take preventative action.”

The worst jobs for your health







10 show all The worst jobs for your health

















1/10 10. Surgical and medical assistants, technologists, and technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 57.3 What they do: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel and perform medical laboratory tests. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 69

2/10 9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators Overall unhealthiness score: 57.7 What they do: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 99 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 89 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 84

3/10 8. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators Overall unhealthiness score: 58.2 What they do: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 97 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 80 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 74

4/10 7. Histotechnologists and histologic technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 59.0 What they do: Prepare histologic slides from tissue sections for microscopic examination and diagnosis by pathologists. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 76 3. Exposure to disease and infections: 75

5/10 6. Immigration and customs inspectors Overall unhealthiness score: 59.3 What they do: Investigate and inspect people, common carriers, goods, and merchandise, arriving in or departing from the US or between states to detect violations of immigration and customs laws and regulations. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 78 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 63 3. Exposure to radiation: 62

6/10 5. Podiatrists Overall unhealthiness score: 60.2 What they do: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 87 2. Exposure to radiation: 69 3. Exposure to contaminants: 67

7/10 4. Veterinarians, veterinary assistants, and laboratory animal caretakers and veterinary technologists and technicians What they do: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals and perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 81 2. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 75 3. Exposure to contaminants: 74

8/10 3. Anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, and anesthesiologist assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 62.3 What they do: Administer anesthetics or sedatives during medical procedures, and help patients in recovering from anesthesia. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 94 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to radiation: 74

9/10 2. Flight attendants What they do: Provide personal services to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of airline passengers during flight. Greet passengers, verify tickets, explain use of safety equipment, and serve food or beverages. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 88 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 77 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 69

10/10 1. Dentists, dental surgeons, and dental assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 65.4 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 84 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 75 3. Time spent sitting: 67

Oftentimes, family members and loved ones collude with and accommodate anger, until it is no longer tolerable, particularly if they are keen to protect young children. A survey by the Mental Health Foundation found that 32 per cent of people in the UK had a close friend or family member who has struggled to control their anger.

Over the years, while the core causes of anger haven’t changed, having our minds constantly occupied with information certainly hasn’t helped. And if Brexit and the election of Donald Trump in the US show anything, says Fisher.

He admits that despite being in control of and in touch with his emotions, he is a Facebook addict

“I can speak for myself, I’m a complete FB addict,” he says.

“I notice I read less, spend less time just getting to chill out, and I noticed that in terms of productivity so for me it’s a distraction.

“When someone who is very disconnected and emotionally inept and who is depressed and angry and feels lost social media gives your life meaning and helps to connect in a very disconnected kind of way. My concern is that as a culture we are finding things to distract us from what’s important. For the average person the big problem is constantly distracting ourselves from our feelings.”

To combat anger Fisher has a five-fold approach.

“Stop and take a look at the big picture. When you are very angry, see beyond your own anger and look at it from a 360 degree perspective. See how other people are reacting to you. Secondly, it’s OK to have a different opinion. We are in a world where people are seen as right or wrong and anyone who doesn’t agree with your shou should shut up. When you invalidate someone’s experience that creates conflict. But we need to accept that other people have different realities. “Third, listen. Listening when angry is impossible. Fourth: use support. In the English culture we don’t reach out for support because of our stiff upper lip and we don’t say we’re suffering. We say things like OK, not bad could be better but don’t get to the nitty gritty of what we’re experiencing. Listening is fundamental with communicating especially with feelings we associate with anger. Another rule is communicating, sharing and using support. It’s fundamental that we find ways to listen to people and be authentic in what we’re thinking. Using an anger journal is also great because it helps you to not let the anger take space in your head. “I write an angry letter or email and don’t send them but I find it very cathartic.

“And finally the biggest one is don’t take anything personally. It’s easy to say that but ‘very hard to do.”

Mike Fisher has written several books on anger management ()

The stigma surrounding anger can cause people to avoid seeking help, leaving loved ones to deal with the fallout. The nature of anger means that signalling to a loved one that they have an issue can be very scary indeed.

“If you find the the courage to approach a person with an anger problem, never start a conversation with ‘“you always”, “you never”, “why don’t you” or “you should”. For example, I’m sick of the fact you never listen to me. That won’t get the result you want.

Instead, start the conversation by describing how you feel. “Say, ‘I feel very sad when I don’t experience you listening to me and I find it hard to be close to you when you're not listening to me’ or ‘I want to have a conversation with you and I’m really of how you will react but it’s important for me to say this’.”

Confronting a loved one can be the first step in a complex journey to tackling anger, says Fisher,

“Anger isn’t going to go away,” he says. “You have to face it head on and come to terms with the fact you're angry, and you’ll have to do something about it sooner or later.”