The Battery in San Francisco is a design powerhouse

The Battery in San Francisco is fuelled by striking design.

Housed in a hip private members club, the good news is that you no longer have to be a member to step inside. Hotel guests are welcome with 14 suites and a plush penthouse on site.

Those who stay at this slick address are considered resident members who have access to the facilities. I guarantee you will leave brimming with interiors ideas.

The project is the brainchild of British entrepreneur Michael Birch and his savvy American wife Xochi Birch. The pair founded social media platform Bebo but The Battery is all about hiding those handsets or tablets and soaking up the surroundings.

In a cool brick building on Battery Street in San Francisco's financial district, the area is away from the hustle and bustle but conveniently close to the city’s main attractions, restaurants and shopping streets.

The interiors are the vision of designer Ken Fulk and it is a wonderful showcase of his wacky but elegant style.

Guest rooms are a lesson in making exposed brickwork and hardwood floors feel warm and soft with statement rugs, original art and meticulously curated vintage furniture. Slick bathrooms feature natural stone tile, a large tub, walk in shower and Malin + Goetz products.

Each of the rooms are individually decorated and vary in size from the 55sq feet Battery to the 6,200 sq feet penthouse with floor to ceiling windows and exposed steel beams.

Every detail has been taken into consideration to make for a relaxing, smart environment. So much so that you may find it hard to leave such lovely surroundings to explore the city.

Minibars are stocked with a full liquor selection, mixers and snacks. The little touches, such as freshly baked cookies or locally sourced treats, create a homely feel.

The club spaces are a fabulous blend of urban and industrial with high glamour. Zebra prints, leather seating, generously sized booths and chandeliers kit out the main Living Room.

The Musto Bar (a must) is an intimate spot which resembles a cosy library with dark wood walls, brass lights and books. Splashes of colour come in the form of zig zig fabric chairs and olive stools.

Chef Nicolai Lipscomb is responsible for the menu at The Lounge – be sure to pop in for breakfast, dinner or a quick bite.

The Garden Bar is in a courtyard setting where monochrome tiles sit alongside greenery.

From the sumptuous fabrics to striking wallpaper and reclaimed furniture, there is so much to absorb in this rather special environment. Bling, bold and refined all at once.

The facilities are spot on too. There is a fitness studio, boutique gym and spa on the lower ground level and even an in house nutritionist at hand.

A world away from a standard hotel, it’s all about personality at The Battery.

From around £500 per night, thebatterysf.com.

