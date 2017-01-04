This refined family home is a must for interior design inspiration

Where better to seek design inspiration than in a real home? onefinestay has such high style standards that only one in 10 properties make the cut on application. We paid a visit to a quintessentially English address in the heart of London’s Knightsbridge for our latest ‘design destination’...

Ovington Gardens sits on a pretty residential street with department store Harrods just around the corner, while the boutiques and restaurants of South Kensington are just a short stroll away. For the great outdoors, Hyde Park is practically on your doorstep. This is the dream address. The four storey, three-bedroom home on onefinestay’s books is the epitome of elegance. Classic meets contemporary in style, no expense has been spared on quality homewares, fixtures and fittings.

The ground floor comprises the generous teal coloured kitchen with an island and AGA. Parquet flooring runs into the cosy sitting area with an eight-seat table beneath a vaulted glass ceiling. One of our favourite features is the TV, cleverly hidden inside a giant dolls’ house. Windows open onto a small terrace with steps down to a shared courtyard.

The sitting room on the first floor is the standout space. There are two large button-back sofas, sumptuous fabric armchairs and a cabinet which stores personal trinkets. The home clearly belongs to a family who love travelling. Clues lie in the framed photographs, bird cages and camel ornaments. The pastel coloured oriental rugs in this room are wonderfully refined. The master suite has a floor of its own. A light blue, gold and grey palette is merged with pretty pink touches. The ensuite double sink bathroom has a rolltop bath and a shower.

Two neutrally schemed bedrooms on the top floor are also immaculately maintained with comfortable mattresses and plenty of wardrobe space. Design is of the utmost importance to onefinestay so this home had to fit the interiors bill before it was added to the books. Designer-at-large Hubert Zandberg started out collecting all things curious in his native South Africa, foraging for stones, ostrich eggs, animal bones out in the veld. Collections are still a big part of his attitude to design.

Today, based in London, Hubert scours backstreet flea markets and antique shops for intriguing objects, before constructing unique arrangements, using everything from classical sculpture to agricultural equipment. The curios which fill Ovington Gardens would no doubt have caught his eye. Those who stay at the home have access to hotel style services such as a concierge which is on call 24/7 via an iPhone with free data, local calls and tips. The Housekeeping team prepares the property with pristine sheets, towels and toiletries. On arrival, a member of the team will greet you and offer a show around to get acquainted with the space.

This magnificent house holds its own throughout the year so whether you are splashing out on a staycation or travelling to the UK from abroad it won’t disappoint.

Prices start at £1,615 per night with a minimum stay of three nights.

Visit onefinestay.com or call 020 7167 2524 to book.

Follow Amira Hashish on Twitter @amiranews and Instagram @thedesigneditor