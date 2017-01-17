Hardcore Donkey Kong fans listen up, because a one-of-a-kind, Nintendo themed timepiece has officially been released.

Luxury Swiss watchmaker RJ-Romain Jerome is no stranger to outlandish creations – from watches made of moon rocks and metal from the Titanic to a series of nostalgic video game watches. Think Tetris, Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros.

It’s latest creation? A Donkey Kong watch that features the primate himself alongside Mario and a few of those pesky barrels.

Limited to just 80 units, the RJ x Doney Kong watch boasts a 46mm titanium case, integrated ball-and-socket joints and a mechanical self-winding movement.

For committed Nintendo fans, it sounds like a dream come true - but there’s a catch.

With RJ-Romain Jerome’s wild designs comes an equally outrageous price tag.

If you fancy nabbing the monkey and plumber in all their pixelated glory it’s going to set you back a whopping £13,500.

It’s officially on like Donkey Kong.