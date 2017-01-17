  1. Lifestyle
  2. Fashion

Limited edition £13,500 Donkey Kong watch has been released

It's an exorbitant dose of nostalgia

Click to follow
Indy Lifestyle Online
donkey-kong-watch.png
The one-of-a-kind Nintendo themed watch has officially been released

Hardcore Donkey Kong fans listen up, because a one-of-a-kind, Nintendo themed timepiece has officially been released.

Read more

Luxury Swiss watchmaker RJ-Romain Jerome is no stranger to outlandish creations – from watches made of moon rocks and metal from the Titanic to a series of nostalgic video game watches. Think Tetris, Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros.

It’s latest creation? A Donkey Kong watch that features the primate himself alongside Mario and a few of those pesky barrels. 

Limited to just 80 units, the RJ x Doney Kong watch boasts a 46mm titanium case, integrated ball-and-socket joints and a mechanical self-winding movement.

New Super Mario in the works for Nintendo 3DS

New Super Mario in the works for Nintendo 3DS

  • 1/2

    All rights reserved - Nintendo

  • 2/2

    All rights reserved - Nintendo

For committed Nintendo fans, it sounds like a dream come true - but there’s a catch.

With RJ-Romain Jerome’s wild designs comes an equally outrageous price tag.

If you fancy nabbing the monkey and plumber in all their pixelated glory it’s going to set you back a whopping £13,500.

It’s officially on like Donkey Kong. 

Comments