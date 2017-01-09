  1. Lifestyle
Golden Globes 2017: Lola Kirke's unshaven armpits sends body positive message at awards ceremony

Actress also wore a badge with a political message to Paul Ryan

lolakirke.jpg
Lola Kirke at the Golden Globes Rex features

The actress Lola Kirke chose to make a number of powerful statements through her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes. 

While the Mozart in the Jungle actress may have worn a glamorous Andrew Gn dress to the event, she also decided to shun Hollywood beauty standards by having natural armpit hair.

By refusing to adhere to standard beauty conventions at one of fashion’s most prestigious events, Kirke – who has previously displayed her armpit hair in more casual pictures - sent out a message. She later referred to this in an Instagram post, sarcastically thanking “all the beautiful people who didn’t send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits”.

The comments below the post were largely supportive of Kirke, whose sister the Girls actress Jemima who also showcased natural armpit hair at the CFDA awards in 2015.

“Thank you for rocking natural body hair, you’re beautiful and it means a lot to have a lady in Hollywood challenge traditional standards,” one wrote. “Inspirational attitude,” said another.

Another accessory Kirke chose to wear to the event was a badge that said “F*** Paul Ryan”. The actress told Elle she wore the badge to protest the planned defunding of Planned Parenthood by the Republican party which the House speaker announced last week.

Kirke wasn’t the only actress sending a message to women at the event. Evan Rachel Wood graced the red carpet wearing a suit and told reporters that while she likes dresses sge "wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew that they aren’t a requirement”.

