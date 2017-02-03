Vagina-steaming, spending £300 on a tiny gold bum necklace, popping stone eggs in your vagina - the list of 'strange things Goop advocates doing’ is seemingly never-ending.

And the latest advice from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site? Burn your bras if you want to get over an ex.

This is not, however, a feminist statement, but rather because “lingerie can carry the negative energy and memories of past flames.”

The site recommends conducting a “bra-burning cleansing ritual” designed by life advisor and relationship expert Suzannah Galland.

“When you’re attracted to someone, and they are mind-blown by your body in lingerie, it’s an epic feeling,” Galland explains. She seems to have forgotten the fact that in most women’s experiences, when getting, ahem, intimate with someone, all they want to do is take off your undies, not admire them.

Galland tells the story of a woman who bought beautiful lingerie while she was dating a man, only to leave it untouched in her drawer after the relationship ended, apparently tormenting her.

“The lingerie you wore with past lovers can carry the toxic residue of those relationships, along with painful memories,” Galland says.

She appears not to consider the fact that many women buy nice underwear for themselves, rather than to please their partners.

& Other Stories real women lingerie campaign







9 show all & Other Stories real women lingerie campaign















1/9 Ida Jagerfelt in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

2/9 Kelsey Lu McJunkis in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

3/9 Helin Honung in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

4/9 Ida Jagerfelt in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

5/9 Kelsey Lu McJunkis in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

6/9 Helin Honung in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

7/9 Ida Jagerfelt in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

8/9 Kelsey Lu McJunkis in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

9/9 Helin Honung in & Other Stories autumn/winter lingerie campaign, stories.com

Burning your bras is, apparently, a “powerful, healing gesture” though.

But surely it’s also a) expensive, and b) a bit of a faff.

Bras aren’t cheap, and the advice is just another example of how out-of-touch Goop is.

They recommend a “fire ritual” to “help release memories of past lovers” - ideally when there’s a full moon.

So if you want to “release distrust, and in turn, open the space to invite new love into your life,” this is what you have to do.

The ritual:

“1. Find a safe place where you can light a fire. (Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?)

“2. Before you start, you might want to write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive.

“3. Throw your needs-to-go lingerie into the fire one piece at a time.

“4. Watch intently as the pieces burn. Know that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future.”

Your past is recycling into the ethers, ladies. Try not to cry as £20 worth of perfectly wearable lingerie goes up in flames.