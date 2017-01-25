New York Fashion Week rolls around once again, kicking off today until 16 February.

As the first leg of the 'big four', a global month-long celebration of style, the Big Apple’s offering is generally considered the most commercial of all the fashion weeks, but we have a feeling that’s all about to change.

From designer departures to a switch in line-up, this season is getting a shake-up and with the country in the midst of political change, we’re sure that designers are going to have a lot to say.

Here’s what to expect from New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017.

The biggest shows

Schedule confirmed, NYFW typically gets under way with some of the most hotly-anticipated names in the business - but this season, there are a few missing from the line-up.

While Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi relocate to LA, DKNY are sitting out completely after the departure of designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow. All change.

So who will be there?

Aside from the usual suspects – Marc Jacobs, Victoria Beckham, Adam Selman, Jeremy Scott – there are two shows we’ll be keeping an eye on.

This season marks Calvin Klein’s first show under new chief creative officer Raf Simons so if you only pay attention to one thing, let it be this. The collection is expected to combine men’s and women’s ready-to-wear but that’s as much as we know.

Similarly, we’re interested to see what Kanye will bring to Yeezy Season 5. It hasn’t been an easy few months for the rapper/designer – think onstage outbursts, mental breakdowns and a Donald Trump rendezvous – but nonetheless he’s pushing ahead. Keep your eyes peeled on Wednesday, February 15.

Yeezy Season 3: New York Fashion Week show







Ones to watch

While there are hundreds of big brands showing at New York Fashion Week, the tiny labels and start out names are among those not to be missed.

Debuting its first womenswear collection last season, we can’t wait to see what Polish brand MISBVH has to offer. With a focus on female streetwear, hoodies and gothic lettering, they’re sure to deliver.

Similarly, retail chain Club Monaco presented its first ever show for SS17 in an attempt to signify its move from 9-to-5 staples to high-fashion and they’re back again. Last season it was all about ruffles, puffed sleeves and finely-tailored outerwear.

The fashion front row

While we appreciate the clothes, models and evolving trends, one of our favourite parts is the celeb-spotting.

From front row staples like Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to fresher, fashion-forward faces like Stranger Things’ Milly Bobby Brown and Ashley Graham, New York Fashion Week promises not to disappoint.

Who to follow

When it comes to fashion week, we want the inside scoop and to know what’s happening the minute the models hit the runway, if not before.

Your best bet here is to hit-up social media and follow those that are in the middle of all the action.

For behind the scenes beauty we recommend stalking the likes of Pat McGrath and Val Garland, makeup artists and backstage staples at nearly every show.

If it’s style you’re after then NYC It girls like Leandra Medine, Eva Chen and Olivia Palermo should be your go-to while writer Derek Blasberg will be rubbing shoulders with all the stars.