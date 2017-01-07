  1. Culture
Kim Kardashian reveals she thought Paris robbers would shoot her in new KUWTK trailer

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will see her given an account of the moment she was bound and gagged by four masked robbers

Kim Kardashian fights back tears as she speaks about being robbed at gunpoint in Paris Screenshot/E! Entertainment

Kim Kardashian has spoken about the Paris robbery where she was held at gunpoint for the first time, in a trailer for season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. 

Fans of the show will see the 36-year-old give an account of the moment she was bound and gagged by four masked robbers on 2 October at her hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The robbers stole $10 million worth of jewellery, including the engagement ring given to her by Kanye West which was worth $4 million. 

Fighting back tears, Kardashian, who returned to social media this week after a three-month blackout, said: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

The trailer also shows Kardashian receive a call that appears to be about Kanye West being admitted to hospital in November, following a series of increasingly bizarre on-stage antics from the rapper. 

The 39-year-old was taken to a Los Angeles clinic with a "medical emergency" on 21 November shortly after police responded to calls of a disturbance, and treated for exhaustion.

After a week he was released and has since been recuperating at home with his wife and family.

