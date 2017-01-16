According to the powers that be, the suit is officially dead and, it is true that men are wearing them less often.

Take the recent shows and trendy street style at London Fashion Week Men’s for instance. Tailoring was about for sure but it paled in comparison to the presence of bomber jackets, trackies, trainers and tees.

Have men ditched the stiff two-piece once and for all?

The answer it seems is at Pitti Uomo, the menswear tradeshow that takes place in Florence, Italy during men’s fashion month.

It was here, at the home of jaunty tailoring, that eccentric British designer put these claims to rest.

Speaking to GQ, the famously unconventional crafter of suits said, “That’s bollocks.

“All of that. That's just people needing to say things. There will always be, in your lifetime, people that feel suits do a job.”

Pitti in Pink. #PSbyPaulSmith #pittiuomo #pu91 A photo posted by Paul Smith (@paulsmithdesign) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:55am PST

As someone that’s been making unimpeachable suits for well over 30 years and selling them in more than 70 different countries, it’s hard to dispute.

And, he’s right. While formality may have been shunned somewhat, it’s a sartorial mainstay we just can’t do without.

He continues, “Imagine coming over on a jumbo jet to Europe, and the captain met you at the door and he was dressed in Gap.

“You'd think, is this dude gonna be able to fly me? Do you believe him? If he's in a suit, you believe him."

Smith came to Florence to launch his PS collection, which is based on his love for cycling but even that includes a line of suits.

Proving that tailoring can be worn day-to-day, the collection included two pieces that don’t wrinkle and can repel water. Even his presentation featured an acrobatic dance troop that proved you can train in the finest of garb – if it’s made for it.