Size 14 model exposes the struggle of bikini shopping for plus-size women

Model Sonny Turner knows the struggle of bikini shopping all too well (Instagram: sonny turner__)

#everyBODYisbeautiful

A model has called out high-street stores for the lack of swimwear options available for plus-size women, in an Instagram post that went viral.

Bikini shopping can be a daunting task for many of us – think unflattering changing room mirrors, harsh lighting and the battle with that sticky plastic strip in the bottoms – but, when you’re plus size it’s even more difficult. 

Sonny Turner, a 19-year-old model from London knows the struggle of bikini shopping all too well and has taken to the photo-sharing app to launch a scathing attack on stores that don’t cater for women of her body type. 

Sharing a trio of images of her trying on a black bikini set in the changing room, Turner, who is originally from the Midlands, penned a convincing rant to demonstrate her point. 

“High street store bikinis do not cater for women of my body type. Majority of online stores don't either. NO ONE GETS IT,” she vented.

The model who wears a 36DD cup and goes on to explain that the largest size available in store that day was a size 12-14.

In a rage, she even included a list of tips for emerging designers on what plus-size women need from a bikini including, “'bottoms that don't give us wedgies” and “cups that actually cover more than our nipple.”

 

THE REALITY OF SHOPPING AS A THICK/PLUS SIZE WOMAN. ‼️ changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores sells in bikinis which is 12-14. High street store bikinis do not cater for women of my body type. Majority of online stores don't either. NO ONE GETS IT so for any upcoming designers I got come tips for u BIG BREASTS NEED UNDERWIRE FOR SUPPORT FOR A YOUTHFUL LIFT WE NEED CUP SIZES THAT CORRELATE TO BRA SIZES AND THEY NEED TO GO PAST DD WE NEED CUPS THAT ACTUALLY COVER MORE THAN OUR NIPPLE WE NEED CUPS THAT BRING OUR BOOBS TOGETHER SO THERES NOT A MASSIVE GAP IN-BETWEEN THEM WE NEED STRAPS THAT AREN'T SO TIGHT ITS AS THOUGH OUR NECK IS ABOUT TO SNAP OFF WE NEED BIKINI BOTTOMS THAT DONT GIVE IS WEDGIES WHEN WE WALK WE NEED STRING BIKINIS THAT DONT EXPOSE OUR VAGINA LIPS WE NEED SWIMSUITS THAT FIT OVER OUR HIPS WITHOUT DRAGGING THE NECK OF THE COSTUME DOWN CAUSING NECK ACHE WE DESERVE MORE CHOICE IN THE SELECTION FOR OUR BODY TYPE THAT ISN'T JUST THE GENERIC BLACK SWIMSUIT WITH A KIMONO YES BELIEVE IT OR NOT , SOME OF US ACTUALLY WANT A THONG BIKINI , THE WHOLE SELECTION DOESN'T HAVE TO BE HIGHWAISTED WE'RE GONNA NEED YOU TO STOP USING MODELS WITH FAKE BOOBS THAT AREN'T A REAL DEPICTION OF WHAT THE BRA WOULD LOOK LIKE ON OUR REAL DROOPY ONES ITS NOT FAIR THAT WE CANT WALK WEAR CUTE SWIMWEAR JUST BC WE ARE BUILT DIFFERENTLY. WE DESERVE TO WALK INTO A STORE AND PAY £10 FOR A NICE BIKINI WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK AND OUR BODY CONFIDENCE. #everyBODYisbeautiful bottom line is: MAKE CLOTHES FOR ALL SIZE & BODIES.

A post shared by SONNY TURNER (@sonnyturner___) on

“It's not fair that we can't wear cute swimwear just because we are built differently,” Turner concluded.

“We deserve to walk into a store and pay £10 for a nice bikini without breaking the bank and our body confidence. #everyBODYisbeautiful bottom line is: MAKE CLOTHES FOR ALL SIZE & BODIES.”

The post clearly struck a chord with women who have shared similar experiences as the post quickly accrued more than 15,000 likes in just two days.

 

LOOK HOW I WENT FROM INSTA BADDIE TO INSTA ''FATTIE'' REAL QUICK. Same girl. Same time. Just Different poses. 👯👯👯👯 Notice how in 0.5 seconds I can go from having the worshipped hourglass figure that would probably label me as a more attractive, sexy, and make me more worshipped on social media. When in reality I had to suck my stomach in, sit in an awkward position and angle my camera so I looked as though my waist was skinnier. We are constantly comparing ourselves, making ourselves feel less desirable in comparison to other women. Stop believing everything you see online. STOP COMPARING YOURSELF to surgically enhanced bodies, stop comparing yourself to photoshopped bodies, stop comparing yourself to well angled selfies, stop comparing yourself to women who probably have insecurities of their own. Empower and uplift one another. No matter what body shape you posses. And remember ''another woman's beauty does not mean the absence of you own 🦋 '' To be beautiful means to be yourself. Not a replica of a Jenner or kardashian or your favourite celebrity. #everybodyisbeautiful

A post shared by SONNY TURNER (@sonnyturner___) on

“This resonates with me so so so much. Thank you for sharing and saying what everyone needs to hear ,” one woman wrote.

A mother-of-three agreed adding that she felt “devastated” at mot being able to find swimwear that fits her “huge butt and tiny waist.”

While there is still a significant gap between the need for realistic swimwear and the products that retailers actually provide, some brands are making waves in the industry.

Take Neon Moon for instance, a clothing brand that hopes to do away with the stress of sizing definitions by selling it’s lingerie using terms like Lovely, Gorgeous, Beautiful and Stunning instead of numbers. 

