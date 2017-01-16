Theresa May will feature in a spread for the esteemed fashion magazine Vogue, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister will feature in the upcoming April issue in a spread shot by the respected fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The longtime editor of the US title, Anna Wintour, was recently made a dame in the New Years Honours.

1/10 On being described by the former chancellor Ken Clarke as “a bloody difficult woman”: “Politics could do with some Bloody Difficult Women actually” Rex Features

2/10 On keeping secrets even from her husband: “There are some things I am told that I am not able to confide in anybody” Rex Features

3/10 On the relentless focus on her appearance during a speech at the Women in the World summit: "I like clothes and I like shoes. One of the challenges for women in the workplace is to be ourselves and I say you can be clever and like clothes. You can have a career and like clothes” Getty Images

4/10 On comparisons to Margaret Thatcher: “I think there can only ever be one Margaret Thatcher. I’m not someone who naturally looks to role models. I’ve always, whatever job it is I’m doing at the time, given it my best shot. I put my all into it, and try to do the best job I can” AFP/Getty Images

5/10 On her rebelliousness, or lack of, as a teenager: “I probably was Goody Two Shoes at school” Getty Images

6/10 On being replaced as chairman by Lord Saatchi and Liam Fox in 2003: “Yes, it takes two men to step into the shoes of one woman” AFP/Getty Images

7/10 What Theresa May said when she was asked about her political ambitions during an interview with Miriam González Durántez, a lawyer married to Nick Clegg, in December: MD: "My very last question is: that little girl who is somewhere there, is she dreaming of becoming the next British Prime Minister?" TM: "She’s dreaming of carrying on doing a good job in the Home Office" Getty Images

8/10 On not being able to have children: “I like to keep my personal life personal. We couldn’t have children, we dealt with it and moved on. I hope nobody would think that mattered; I can still empathise, understand people and care about fairness and opportunity” Getty Images

9/10 On whether she can deliver the mandate of the EU referendum: “I think for party members and indeed for others, I would say look at my record. I think they can see that I’m somebody who gets on with the job, but I’m also somebody who says it as I see it and actually delivers on what I say” Getty Images

10/10 On the equally relentless obsession with her shoes: “As a woman I know you can be very serious about something and very soberly dressed add a little bit of interest with footwear. I always tell women ‘you have to be yourself, don’t assume you have to fit into a stereotype’ and if your personality is shown through your clothes or shoes, so be it” Getty Images

Ms Leibowitz – who is known for her empowering portraits of women – has previously shot Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton for the title. Last year, she photographed the Queen and the Royal Family to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Ms May’s affection for the publication has been made known before when she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs she would take a lifetime’s subscription of the magazine as her luxury item.

While the UK’s only other female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was photographed on four occasions for British Vogue, Ms May is the only PM to feature in the US title.

However, the Prime Minister’s penchant for fashion has, on occasion, prompted controversy. Last year, she was criticised by former education secretary Nicky Morgan, who she fired when she took over from David Cameron, for wearing leather trousers which cost £995 for a magazine spread.

Downing Street denied the shoot was scheduled to coincide with her first meeting with the President-elect Donald Trump.

“The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April,” a Number 10 spokesman told the Press Association.