How a local Nando's can be a deal-breaker for house buyers

Would you be more likely to pick a new home that had a Nando's nearby? 

Portuguese chicken can tempt buyers to properties Rex

A property expert has revealed the “bizarre” trend of clients asking to be located near a Nando’s restaurant, suggesting that a lot more of us think with our stomachs when choosing a home than we might like to admit. 

Agency websites generally feature a range of criteria alongside listed properties to help clients choose a home that's right for them. 

But the distance to grilled Portuguese chicken is also important to some customers, according to Neil Briggs Director of Inspired Estate Agents in Milton Keynes. 

While outstanding schools, nearby transport links, and attractive bars and pubs are all important to those interested in buying or renting a residential property, said Briggs, a Nando’s was also a factor for some people. 

He explained that the Nando’s is located in the same building as the dry ski-slop in Milton Keynes. 

“Interestingly, the Nando's restaurant within the building is also another huge draw to buyers and we are often questioned on whether or not there is a Nandos restaurant nearby when we take potential buyers around to view houses, possibly due to the majority of restaurants being family-friendly and popular with all age groups.”

“We see a marked increase on overall value of properties in central Milton Keynes than those on the outskirts, by up to 37.5 per cent for a one bedroom flat", which can see a property's price rising from up to £160,000 to £220,000 in the centre, he said. 

Jonathan Daines, CEO of lettingaproperty.com, chimed: “On occasions, we have tenants asking if we have properties with all sorts of amenities and sights nearby, from those wanting to be close to National Trust properties, to those wanting to be in the thick of it and close to major shopping centres and family orientated restaurants such as Nando’s – it can be that specific.”  

