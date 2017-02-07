Because of their symbolic meanings, certain dishes are eaten during the Chinese New Year. These lucky foods are served during the 16-day festival season especially New Year’s Eve, which is believed to bring good luck for the coming year.

In this video, School of Wok's Founder and Chef Jeremy Pang demonstrates how to make Dan Dan Lo Mian – a dish symbolising longevity in the Chinese culture.

Jeremy Pang’s Dan Dan Lo Mian

Dan Dan Lo Mian (Jeremy Pang )

Serves 4

2 tbsp vegetable oil

½ red pepper, diced

2 dried shitake mushrooms, soaked in hot water overnight and then diced

500g minced pork

4 spring onions, finely chopped

400g egg noodles

2 tsp cornflour

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp coriander, chopped

The Sauce

1 tsp chilli bean sauce

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 tsp sugar

100ml Tsingtao beer

200ml chicken stock

Preparation

Soak the egg noodles in hot water for 3-5 minutes. Once the noodles have separated, drain the water and place them on your serving dish. Then mix ‘The Sauce’ ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and set aside.

Cooking

Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil over high heat until smoking hot. Add the pork mince and cook for a minute. Then add half the spring onions, the diced peppers and the diced shitake mushrooms and stir fry for a further 2-3 minutes. Lastly, pour over the sauce and continue to stir fry on a medium heat, tossing occasionally, for 3-5 minutes. Mix the cornflour with a couple of teaspoons of water, and add to the meat, stirring until it thickens into a sauce.

Pour the sauce over top of the noodles and garnish with the remaining spring onions and coriander.