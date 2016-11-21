From naked quad-biking clients and steaks for dogs, private chefs have revealed the most bizarre moments of their careers.

For most of us, a successful dinner party is one where 90 per cent of the food isn't burned and ends without any red wine stains on the carpet. But for the well-heeled clients of private chefs, Michelin-inspired dishes are on the menu and cooking is the last thing on their minds.

We spoke to Sivlia Baldini - Food Network Chopped winner who has trained in Michelin-starred kitchens - as well as chefs Philippa Denton, MasterChef 2012 contestant Alec Tomasso, and Nick Fisher of online catering service La Belle Assiette about their most outrageous clients and memorable events.

One private chef walked in on a client cheating on her husband (La Belle Assiette)

What are some of the strangest requests you have had from clients?

SB: I was asked by an actress to cook only red foods. She only ate tomatoes, strawberries and raspberries. Not sure how long she survived on that diet! Another time I had to prepare a meal for a family that didn’t like to chew.

I also have been asked to whip up “special mushrooms” teas and pot brownies, which I declined. But perhaps the weirdest request was when a client asked me to prepare a birthday party meal for her cats. I walked out.

PD: I cooked for one lady every week who pretended that she had made it all, while I hid in the kitchen.

NF: A client I cook for once a week also requests a meal for his dog with a starter of roast chicken and a main of filet of beef.

Silvia Baldini once cooked for a client who only ate red food (Francesco Sapienza)

Tell us about the most incredible events you have cooked for

SB: I cook in the UK and Europe for celebrities, aristocrats, and the A list here in States. A few years back I was hired in Palm Beach by a business man to prepare a meal for a meeting at [American socialite and designer] Lilly Pulitzer’s home. I served spicy pork belly mini burritos and pickled onions. When I peeked into the dining room, I recognised singer Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, at the table.

There was also a famous socialite who had the ear of a member of the British royal family. I was petrified. There I was, serving pork burritos to the A-list. But when I looked again, all I could see were broad smiles, happy sticky fingers, and a lot of people digging in for seconds.

AT: London’s longest dinner party with one menu, 100 courses in under 24 hours!

What weird and wonderful things have you witnessed at the homes of those you cater for?

SB: Most of my clients are fabulous but occasionally I get the odd one. For example a couple proceeded to have loud sex in the yard while I was in the kitchen and I could see and hear everything. Another client told me she had dogs, I’m great with them but when I got to her house I realised she rescued animals and she had more than 200 loose dogs in the house.

PD: I catered for a group on a weekend away in a private house. At one point all the guests were driving around on quad bikes naked. Another time I accidentally walked in on a woman who was cheating on her husband! Very awkward.

AT: One host pretended I was invisible - she didn’t even show me the kitchen. The guests were more grateful but it was a very strange evening.

NF: One client booked a luxurious three course meal -and when I arrived I saw that there was no dining table, so I served the guests on the sofa…

What thing would you like to say to clients before they book you, but you can't in case you upset them?

PD: It would be nice if the client could stay out the kitchen but you can never say that!

NF: Smoking between courses and sitting down an hour late are real bug-bears! Also being told half way through service that they forgot to inform me that a guest is vegan and “could I just whip something up”.