A vegan butcher that sells animal-free meat and cheese is making it harder to find excuses not to go veggie with their mouth-watering creations.

The Herbivorous Butcher in the north-eastern US state of Minneapolis is believed to be one of the first of its kind in the world, with its glass counters and slabs of locally-sourced “meat” and “cheese” which could fool even the most dedicated carnivore.

Playfully deceptive products on offer include chorizo, ribs, pepperoni, sausages, jerky, brat, ham, pastrami, roast beef, bacon, and pulled pork. Sandwiches, soups, as well as make-at-home kits are also on the menu.

The store’s website promises that their products offer an optimum about of protein and B-vitamins that other meat alternatives may lack.

Their selection has proven so popular that the shop were recently nominated for the 2016 USA Today Best Food and Drink Makers Award. Meanwhile, happy customers have been sharing images of the mind-boggling produce on social media.

Brother and sister duo Kale (yes, Kale) and Aubry Walch opened up their store in the north-eastern US state of Minneapolis last year.

The pair have grown their business from a small stand at a local farmers market to a bustling store thanks to a Kickstarter campaign which raised over £40,000.

Celebrity vegan and vegetarians







24 show all Celebrity vegan and vegetarians













































1/24 Ariana Grande, pop star "I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person." Ariana Grande/Facebook

2/24 Paul McCartney, musician "I've been a vegetarian for a long time now and over the years I've seen how the attitudes have changed around the world, so I'm not surprised when I see new research that shows more and more people are increasingly adopting 'meat free eating'." Getty Images

3/24 Ellen DeGeneres, TV Host "It doesn't make [Thanksgiving] harder at all. It makes it easier on the turkeys, too. They get to live." Reuters

4/24 Morrissey, musician "I see no difference between eating animals and paedophilia." Getty

5/24 Bill Clinton, former president of the US Dr Dean Ornish, Clinton's doctor, said: "I asked him, 'Why do you want to live longer?' and he said, 'I want to live long enough to walk my daughter down the aisle and to see my grandkids born and grow up.'" Getty

6/24 Peter Dinklage, actor Dinklage has been a vegetarian since childhood and featured in PETA's 'Face Your Food' film.

7/24 Russell Brand, comedian "I'm now vegan, goodbye eggs, hello Ellen."

8/24 Ellie Goulding, singer "I've got taxidermy, I've got animals.... deer and all sorts. But weirdly, I'm a vegetarian and I don't eat meat. I'm a walking contradiction." Getty

9/24 Ellen Page, actor Page was named as one of PETA's 'Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities' in 2014. Getty Images

10/24 Al Gore, American politician "There are 10 vegan restaurants in Nashville now." Speaking about how he maintains his vegan diet in the city. Getty Images

11/24 Tobey Maguire, actor Maguire said he was a vegan and "stopped consuming any mind-altering substances" when he was 19.

12/24 Stella McCartney On her website, McCartney said that "the decision not to use leather or fur is not just because I don’t eat animals or that I think that millions of animals each year shouldn’t be killed for the sake of fashion. It’s because I also believe in the connection between fur and leather and the environment. There’s a huge connection."

13/24 Woody Harrelson, actor "I've always been relatively healthy except for my vices." HBO

14/24 Jared Leto, actor and musician "I'm pretty healthy... I've been that way for a long time - 20 solid years of eating vegetarian/vegan and taking care of myself. That probably helps the preservation process."

15/24 Jessica Chastain, actor It was reported that the vegan actor bought her mother a vegan food truck. AP Photo/Sony - Columbia Pictures, Jonathan Olley

16/24 Joaquin Phoenix, actor Featuring a PETA advert to promote vegetarianism for Thanksgiving, he said: "Holidays can be murder on turkeys. Let's make this one for the birds."

17/24 Beyonce and Jay-Z Beyonce announced her vegan diet in a heavily-promoted segment for Good Morning American in June 2015. GETTY

18/24 Kate Mara, actor Mara told E! Online that she stayed fit and healthy by being a vegan. Getty Images

19/24 Alanis Morissette, musician "I'm predominantly vegan, which my friends hate because it's not monogamous; 80% is vegan; the other 20% is following what my body needs." Reuters

20/24 Alicia Silverstone, actor Silverston has a blog called The Kind Life which discusses vegan and vegetarian food. Rex Features

21/24 Kate Nash "I became a vegetarian last September - I used to suffer from OCD and it got stuck in my head that if I didn't eat meat then my bunny rabbit, Fluffy, would survive a dangerous operation she had to have." Teri Pengilley

22/24 Jennifer Lopez, singer and actor Lopez said that she recommended a vegan diet "because you wake up and feel great". Getty Images

23/24 Mark Hoppus, member of Blink 182 Hoppus announced he was a vegan on Twitter. Getty Images

24/24 Olivia Wilde, actor "[Being vegan] is not always easy and accessible. But it's a way of life and makes me as a person feel really good and physically look better." Getty Images

Aubry, who has been vegan for almost two decades, began creating meat-free alternatives to the food that she grew up with in Guam a decade ago. Inspired by his sister, Kale later adopted the lifestyle, too.

“One person said, ‘I’m a food scientist, and I swear I can taste fat marbling in that sausage,’ ” Aubry recently told the New York Times. “Our goal is to fool people into saving the planet,” she added.