The biggest phone show of the year, Mobile World Congress (MWC), will take place in Barcelona between 27 February and 2 March, providing a platform for technology giants such as Samsung, LG and Sony to unveil their latest wares.

A number of high-profile gadgets are expected to launch at MWC, including smartwatches, tablets and several flagship smartphones.

Many of the companies in attendance have already sent out invitations for their respective launch events, and we’ve seen plenty of speculation about the upcoming announcements.

Our breakdown of the launches lined up for MWC 2017 follows, but first it's worth knowing what won't happen at the event.

The sheer scale of MWC means that getting your head around every companies plans can be a bit of a pain. However, while the show is primarily focused around major phone launches, there will be a number of notable absentees.

Apple, for instance, will not be in attendance. The company stays away from trade shows, preferring to unveil new software, MacBooks and models of the iPhone at its own events later in the year.

Google, meanwhile, will be around to plug the Android operating system by supporting its manufacturing partners. Like Apple, it will save the launch of the next version of Android and its Pixel products for another occasion.

Gadgets and tech news in pictures







44 show all Gadgets and tech news in pictures





















































































1/44 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty Images

2/44 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty Images

3/44 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty Images

4/44 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

5/44 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

6/44 The giant human-like robot bears a striking resemblance to the military robots starring in the movie 'Avatar' and is claimed as a world first by its creators from a South Korean robotic company Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

8/44 Waseda University's saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi Rex

9/44 Waseda University's saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock playing one string light saber guitar perform jam session Rex

10/44 A test line of a new energy suspension railway resembling the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

11/44 A test line of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a giant panda, is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

12/44 A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Rex

13/44 A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota is displayed at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters

14/44 A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters

15/44 A man looks at an exhibit entitled 'Mimus' a giant industrial robot which has been reprogrammed to interact with humans during a photocall at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London Getty

16/44 A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is displayed during the 4th International conference on Home Land Security and Cyber in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv Getty

17/44 Electrification Guru Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart talks about the electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV before it was unveiled before the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S Reuters

18/44 The Jaguar I-PACE Concept car is the start of a new era for Jaguar. This is a production preview of the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be revealed next year and on the road in 2018 AP

19/44 Japan's On-Art Corp's CEO Kazuya Kanemaru poses with his company's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' and other robots during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

20/44 Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' Reuters

21/44 Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

22/44 Singulato Motors co-founder and CEO Shen Haiyin poses in his company's concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

23/44 Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 Reuters

24/44 The interior of Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

25/44 A picture shows Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

26/44 Connected company president Shigeki Tomoyama addresses a press briefing as he elaborates on Toyota's "connected strategy" in Tokyo. The Connected company is a part of seven Toyota in-house companies that was created in April 2016 Getty

27/44 A Toyota Motors employee demonstrates a smartphone app with the company's pocket plug-in hybrid (PHV) service on the cockpit of the latest Prius hybrid vehicle during Toyota's "connected strategy" press briefing in Tokyo Getty

28/44 An exhibitor charges the battery cells of AnyWalker, an ultra-mobile chasis robot which is able to move in any kind of environment during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

29/44 A robot with a touch-screen information apps stroll down the pavillon at the Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

30/44 An exhibitor demonstrates the AnyWalker, an ultra-mobile chasis robot which is able to move in any kind of environment during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

31/44 Robotic fishes swim in a water glass tank displayed at the Korea pavillon during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

32/44 An employee shows a Samsung Electronics' Gear S3 Classic during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea Reuters

33/44 Visitors experience Samsung Electronics' Gear VR during the Korea Electronics Grand Fair at an exhibition hall in Seoul, South Korea Getty

34/44 Amy Rimmer, Research Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, demonstrates the car manufacturer's Advanced Highway Assist in a Range Rover, which drives the vehicle, overtakes and can detect vehicles in the blind spot, during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA wire

35/44 Ford EEBL Emergency Electronic Brake Lights is demonstrated during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA

36/44 Chris Burbridge, Autonomous Driving Software Engineer for Tata Motors European Technical Centre, demonstrates the car manufacturer's GLOSA V2X functionality, which is connected to the traffic lights and shares information with the driver, during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA wire

37/44 Full-scale model of 'Kibo' on display at the Space Dome exhibition hall of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center, in Tsukuba, north-east of Tokyo, Japan EPA

38/44 Miniatures on display at the Space Dome exhibition hall of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center, in Tsukuba, north-east of Tokyo, Japan. In its facilities, JAXA develop satellites and analyse their observation data, train astronauts for utilization in the Japanese Experiment Module 'Kibo' of the International Space Station (ISS) and develop launch vehicles EPA

39/44 The robot developed by Seed Solutions sings and dances to the music during the Japan Robot Week 2016 at Tokyo Big Sight. At this biennial event, the participating companies exhibit their latest service robotic technologies and components Getty

40/44 The robot developed by Seed Solutions sings and dances to music during the Japan Robot Week 2016 at Tokyo Big Sight Getty

41/44 Government and industry are working together on a robot-like autopilot system that could eliminate the need for a second human pilot in the cockpit AP

42/44 Aurora Flight Sciences' technicians work on an Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automantion System (ALIAS) device in the firm's Centaur aircraft at Manassas Airport in Manassas, Va. AP

43/44 Flight Simulator Stefan Schwart and Udo Klingenberg preparing a self-built flight simulator to land at Hong Kong airport, from Rostock, Germany EPA

44/44 PlayStation VR An elated customer at the launch of PlayStation VR at the GAME Digital Westfield White City midnight launch. GAME Digital

What to expect

Samsung

The South Korean firm usually dominates MWC, but circumstances are rather different this year. The company has decided to push back the launch of the Galaxy S8 to late March, because of the fallout surrounding the disastrous Galaxy Note 7.

Instead, it’s expected to unveil a rival to the the iPad Pro in Barcelona, the Galaxy Tab S3. Set to launch at 7pm CET on 26 February, it’s unlikely to generate the same levels of interest as the S8, but could prove an excellent addition to Samsung’s range.

The Tab S2 was announced back in 2015, so Samsung’s had plenty of time to think up ways to improve it. Details about the Tab S3 are hazy right now, but it’s rumoured to be just 5.6mm thick and feature a 9.6-inch screen and Android Nougat.

(underKG)

LG

Samsung’s abnormally low-key plans open the door for another South Korean giant to take the spotlight. The LG G6 is one of the most highly anticipated phones of the year, not least because of the failure of the G5.

LG took an enormous risk by making a modular flagship handset last year, and it didn’t pay off. The LG G5 was totally different to its rivals, a breath of fresh air for consumers bored of manufacturers embracing increasingly similar design schemes, but it ended up being completely overshadowed by the likes of the S7 and iPhone 7, which weren’t dissimilar to 2015’s S6 and iPhone 6.

LG appears to have dropped the modular approach for the G6, which is expected to launch at 12pm CET on 26 February and use a 5.7-inch QHD display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. LG has also shed light on the core features it claims users most want, highlighting waterproofing, a wide-angle camera and a compact body, so it will be surprising if the G6 didn’t include all three.

The Huawei P9 new phone has two cameras on the rear, to allow users to change the focus of pictures after they've been taken (Huawei)

Huawei

Though Huawei has sent out invitations for an event kicking off at 2pm CET on 26 February, which will see it launch “a new flagship device”, we’re not totally convinced that the P10 will see the light of day in Barcelona.

The P7, P8 and P9 were all launched after MWC, and with Huawei gaining serious ground on its more established smartphone rivals in the UK, a change in strategy doesn’t exactly seem necessary. What’s more, the excellent Mate 9 only came out last month, and the company wouldn’t want its two best smartphones to compete with each other.

Huawei could instead unveil a new tablet or wearable. A follow-up to the Huawei Watch, arguably the best-looking Android Wear watch, certainly isn’t out of the question.





Nokia

Nokia hasn’t given up on a dream return to greatness, and it’ll be hoping to kickstart its recovery with the launch of a handset many believe to be called the Nokia 8, at a conference lined up for 4.30pm CET on 26 February.

Rumours suggest it will have strong photography credentials, using a 24-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation. It’s also said to feature a large QHD display, a metal body and waterproofing.





Motorola

Now under the control of Lenovo, the Motorola brand is a dominant force at the cheaper end of the smartphone market. It’s likely to expand the fantastic G line by launching the new G5 at MWC at 4.30pm CET on 26 February.

Many of the rumours we’ve seen surrounding the phone have conflicted with each other - even the handset’s name is in doubt, with suggestions that it could actually be called the Moto X or Moto Z - so we’re not going to stick our necks on the line with this one.

If the next Moto phone is anywhere near as enticing a package as the sub-£200 G4 though, consumers should be excited.





Sony

Sony’s smartphone strategy has been nothing short of a mess in recent years. The company has left much of the industry confused by frequent releases of both flagship and mid-range handsets, few of which have actually impressed.

The latest? Unfortunately, Sony’s scattergun approach appears to still be intact. Rumours suggest it’s preparing to launch five new smartphones at MWC at an event scheduled for 8.30am on 27 February, two of which will be high-end models.

One of these is largely expected to be called the Xperia X2, and come with an impressive 5.5-inch 4K screen and a possible 6GB of RAM. Another Sony handset could feature a 5.5-inch QHD screen and 4GB of RAM, while another could use a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, 4GB of RAM and a 23-megapixel primary camera.