Russian state broadcaster Russia Today has been banned from Facebook so that it can't cover the Donald Trump inauguration, it has claimed.

The site can't post any media or links onto its page until the ceremony is over and Mr Trump becomes president, it has claimed.

Its ban is temporary and will be lifted on Saturday evening, and it says that it is working to get it lifted sooner. But if that doesn't happen it won't be able to cover any of Donald Trump's inauguration, which takes place on Friday.

Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration







1/12 The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

2/12 Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

3/12 Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC Getty Images

4/12 Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

5/12 A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

6/12 Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

7/12 A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal Getty Images

8/12 Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC Getty Images

9/12 Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president Getty Images

10/12 Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC Getty Images

11/12 The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

12/12 Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC Getty Images

RT said that the ban had happened because the page live-streamed Obama's final press conference. "Such things happen because (for ex.) some other news media livestreams carry the same shots and feed, and Facebook considers this a copyright violation," it wrote on its page, where it can still post text but no images, videos or links.

In response to comments under that post it said that it was "NOT going anywhere, so tune in & question more" and that it was "proud to have such a great audience".

Relations between Russia and the US have become strained in recent weeks after the latter's intelligence agencies accused Russian agents of interfering with the US election to help Mr Trump be elected.