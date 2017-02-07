A new Chrome extension is making it easier for Netflix users to track down the content they want to watch.
Netflix currently allows users to either search for an exact title or flick through a small number of suggested categories.
Since thousands of TV shows and films are available on the service, this can make browsing a time-consuming process, with users often forced to scroll down lengthy pages of options before finding what they want to watch.
Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for
Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for
-
1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1
Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now
-
2/14 Riverdale: season 1
Starring:KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday
-
3/14 iBoy
Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now
-
4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February
-
5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster
Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February
-
6/14 Love: season 2
Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March
-
7/14 Iron Fist: season 1
Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March
-
8/14 Sense8: season 2
Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May
-
9/14 House of Cards: season 5
Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May
-
10/14 Dear White People: season 1
Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC
-
11/14 Okja
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC
-
12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC
-
13/14 Master of None: season 2
Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC
-
14/14 Stranger Things: season 2
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC
Free Chrome extension Netflix Categories, however, unlocks the site’s numerous hidden categories, allowing users to flick through specific genres quickly.
It lets users streamline the process further, with the ability to search for and even bookmark their favourite categories.
Netflix Categories currently provides access to over 100 hidden categories, but its creator Deekshith Allamaneni wants to add to this number, according to The Next Web.
As it’s a Chrome extension, it only works when you visit Netflix through Google’s browser, and not through the app. You can download Netflix Categories here.
Going a step further, users can gain access to all of Netflix’s thousands of hidden genres by using specific secret codes.
- More about:
- Netflix