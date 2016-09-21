It's not just a weird fluke that many of us can't imagine working out at the gym without a motivational playlist. It's scientifically proven to boost performance, motivation, and help you push through the pain.

This power is what Dr Costas Karageorghis, reader in sport psychology at Brunel University London and author of Applying Music in Exercise and Sport, has devoted his career to investigating.

"Music can have a profound effect on our emotional state and every facet of music can contribute towards this, including the lyrics, tempo and rhythm," he says. Cultural associations - like Eye of the Tiger and its links to sporting prowess in Rocky - also help.

Studies show that listening to a tune perfectly matched to a certain type of exercise is even more motivational - both in getting you to the gym and helping you stick to your routine - than a cup of coffee.

Here are some songs to add to your workout playlist if you want to make the gym less gruelling.

Foo Fighters – Ever Long

Tempo: 158 bpm

The combination of the high-tempo, power chords, and Dave Grohl singing about living in the moment makes this song the perfect choice for strength training.

R. Kelly The World’s Greatest

Tempo: 96 bpm

OK, so it’s a little cheesy. But this song is will help you get the most out of the warming up and winding down segments of a boxercise routine. This inspiring lyrics also help with motivation, as does the cultural link to the movie Muhammed Ali movie Ali.

We Are Young – Fun

Tempo: 116 bpm

Core strength training is horrible and everyone hates the plank: fact. This song’s simple melody, steady beat, and limited dynamic range will help you focus on your moves, but offers a slight distraction from the inevitable discomfort. It is, Dr Karageorghis dares to say, middle-of-the-road music that works best when working your core.

Runnin’ (Lose It All) Naughty Boy feat. Beyonce’ and Arrow Benjamin

Tempo: 140 bpm

Dr Karageorghis cautions that running outside to music, particularly near roads, is dangerous. Instead, it is best used in wide-open spaces or at the gym. At 140 bpm, this song is between the ideal range of 75 to 95bpm for running, as it allows you to take a stride per beat. This is one of Dr Karageorghis’s favourite running tracks.

One Way or Another – Blondie

Tempo: 161 bpm

The trick when using an exercise bike is to choose which helps you to comfortably complete a rotation per beat. This punchy song will have you cycling at 80.5 rotations per minute, so is ideal for distracting you during a high-intesnity biking session.

Run with the Wolves – Prodigy

Tempo: 166 bpm

Another personal favourite of Dr Karageorghis', at 166 bpm this is a fast song best saved for the most grueling part of your running regime. The lyrical link to running will drive you forward.

Power - Kanye West

Tempo: 77 bpm

The relatively slow tempo, swearing and aggressive lyrics over a syncopated drum make this the perfect motivational track when weight-lifting.

Applying Music in Exercise and Sport by Dr Costas Karageorghis will be released in the UK on 14 October