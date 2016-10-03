It’s said to be one of the most painful experiences humans can endure but billions of people have lived to tell the tale. Now, mothers are revealing exactly what it feels like to give birth.

A thread on the question-and-answer site Quora invited women to explain what the sensation of bringing a life into the world. The stories detail the pain, but also the joy, of childbirth.

The top response was by a woman called Jane Chin, which has been viewed more than 7,000 times.

“I was in so much pain I could not form a thought,” she wrote. “I couldn't stand up. I couldn't sit down. I couldn't even breathe.

After accepting an epidural to combat the pain, Chin recalls how it felt “strange” to push despite feeling numb.

“I would describe it as what it must be like to “use the force” and trust that whatever my mind was willing the muscles that I couldn't feel to ‘do’.

“Suddenly it was all over and the baby comes out and they plop it on you so you can cry at it while it cries back at you.”

One anonymous user commented that the initial stages of childbirth were like “terrible menstrual cramps”.

“Your guts hurt. Your hips ache. You may get sick to your stomach.”

But when the baby is delivered, she added, “the pain is OVER in this amazing, insane, sunshine-after-a-storm way, so much so that you barely feel the rest of what's going on with you.”

A user called Laura Thomson, wrote “The whole experience was very primal, not driven by the usual rational part of my brain that writes code and so on, but by instinct and survival."

Baby names 'at risk of dying out' in 2016 - In pictures







10 show all Baby names 'at risk of dying out' in 2016 - In pictures

















1/10 1) Angela Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor Axel Schmidt/Getty Images

2/10 2) Beverley Actress and singer Beverly Knight Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

3/10 3) Carol Former 'Countdown' presenter Carol Vorderman Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

4/10 4) Debra Former 'Will & Grace' actress Debra Messing Jason Merritt/Getty Images

5/10 5) Diane Fashion designer and inventor of the wrap dress Diane Von Furstenberg Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Diane Von Furstenberg

6/10 1) Bertrand The late philosopher Bertrand Russell Hulton Archive/Getty Images

7/10 2) Cecil The late artist Cecil Beaton Hulton Archive/Getty Images

8/10 3) Clarence American actor Henry Fonda pictured in 1975 rehearsing at the Piccadilly Theatre in London for his one man play about the famous trial lawyer Clarence Darrow Getty Images

9/10 4) Clive Actor Clive Owen Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

10/10 5) Cyril Cyril Rioli, an Australian rules footballer Matt King/Getty Images

Barbara Carleton simply wrote “yes, there is pain” but said it was “relative” and better than a kidney biopsy or riding a roller coaster.

Jane Graham added: "the pain of contractions burns like wasabi, but also like wasabi, it clears immediately. So even though it feels worse than anything you can imagine, the recovery is shockingly quick."

These experiences chime with the advice on the website of the parenting charity the NCT.

“When it comes to giving birth, most women want to know: how much is it going to hurt and will I be able to cope with the pain? Unfortunately, you can’t answer either of these questions with certainty. But what you can do is improve your ability to cope with pain during labour, as well as understand your options for pain relief and their impact on you, your labour and baby," it explains.

For further information about what to expect from childbirth, visit the NHS website.