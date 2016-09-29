A same-sex couple celebrated their modern-day fairytale by dressing up as Disney princesses for their engagement pictures.

Yalonda and Kayla Solseng, who are now married, made contact on Plenty of Fish in 2014 before meeting up at a nightclub.

From that moment they were inseparable and had a “connection like no other,” Kayla told the Huffington Post. Nine months later, Yalonda proposed by presenting Kayla with a fairytale book she had written and illustrated based on their story.

Fitting with the romantic gesture, the couple chose to have Disney princess-themed engagement photos, with Kayla dressing in a bright yellow gown like Belle from Beaty and the Beast, and Yolanda the shade of blue worn by Cinderella.

Yolanda shared the photographs taken by Taylor Snyder, who is based in Minnesota, on the popular Have a Gay Day Facebook page, where they received more than 17,000 likes.

Same-sex marriage was only legalised across the US on June 26 last year.

Yalonda said: "Gay marriage has been legalised in the US for over a year and we hardly have gay or lesbian characters in children’s movies - let alone them being main characters.

"Kids want to be the characters they grow up with but when none of the characters represent you, then you feel alone. I want our photos to be shown to kids and families as a way of saying it’s okay to be who you are. It’s okay to be with the person you love."

A Disney princess engagement - In pictures







1/9 Yalonda (left) and Kayla Solseng got engaged in June.

2/9 Yalonda proposed to Kayla with a book of her story she had written and illustrated herself.

3/9 The couple chose to have a Disney princess-themed engagement photo shoot "to show others two princesses can fall in love".

4/9 The photographs have been liked tens of thousands of times on Facebook

5/9 The pair met on a dating website, and met in person at a nightclub in March 2014.

6/9 The couple dated for nine months before they got engaged.

7/9 "This showcases our geeky love and interest in Once Upon A Time," Yalonda said of the photographs, referring to ABC's LGBT TV show.

8/9 Yalonda chose to dress as Cinderalla, while Kayla opted for Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

9/9 The couple got married at Romantic Moon Events Centre in Glyndon, Minnesota.

“We wanted to show others that two princesses can fall in love,” she wrote.

“I made the shoes and got Kayla in a dress which is a win for me. This showcases our geeky love and interest in Once Upon A Time," she added, referring to the ABC LGBT drama. "We had fun and laughed a lot. We had to beat the rain."