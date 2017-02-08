While Valentine’s Day has been celebrated for centuries, Galentine’s Day is but a few years old, but it’s an increasingly popular holiday.

As the name would suggest, it is a day for women to celebrate their female friendships - rather than taking place instead of Valentine’s Day though, Galentine’s Day occurs the day before so that women with significant others can still have V-Day fun with their romantic partners should they so desire.

But while fewer and fewer people are choosing to celebrate a traditional Valentine’s Day, interest in and searches for Galentine’s Day are increasing, according to Google Trends.

The concept was first coined on the US sitcom, Parks and Recreation, in 2010.

Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope explains: “Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

But what started out as a sitcom joke has become an annual feminist celebration - women across the globe have jumped on board the idea because our female friendships are as important (if not more so) than our romantic ones, and they deserve to be celebrated.

“Galentine’s is the day to get all your girls together, have fun, share the love and reflect on your achievements, battles won, gains and additions to your life,” Maxine Poulter, personal trainer for MissFits Nutrition, explained to The Independent.

We love our gal pals - Lord help any man who scorns a woman for he shall be sure to feel the wrath of her girlfriends - and so we love having a day devoted to appreciating them.

“2017 is definitely the year of the strong female, physically and mentally and I think this is why so many women are getting behind Galentine’s,” Poulter believes.

“The power of the 'girl squad' really is incredible - knowing that you're surrounded by people with infectious energy that'll drive you forward, be it at work, in the gym or even your mental state.”

And as more women celebrate Galentine’s, we can expect to see more brands capitalising on the holiday.

Moonpig now has Galentine’s Day cards amongst its Valentine’s Day offerings, and Boots are recognising the day too. Even Ivanka Trump is offering tips on how to “celebrate your #squad.”

Of course there’s a risk Galentine’s Day may become so commercialised that it goes the way of Valentine’s Day, and people lose interest.

But for now, many women feel there isn’t enough appreciation for female friendships, and Galentine’s Day provides a fun way to do so (whilst also being a rather inspired name).

Even tho I'm not single, #GALentinesDay is something I can get behind. — The Great Sabs (@sad_sabs) February 8, 2017

Excited to be drunk with my friends celebrating Galentine's Day 🙃 — marla (@marlaa_m) February 8, 2017

24-year-old Emily from Edinburgh is engaged to be married but is a huge fan of Galentine's Day at the same time: “No partner will ever replace your best friends so why wouldn’t you celebrate them?!” she explained to The Independent.

So if you’re after a way to make your soul sisters feel special this Galentine’s Day, there are endless options:

You could go down a traditionally romantic route with heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, red roses and rosé champagne (because let’s be real, women tend to appreciate these more than men)

Go out out - dance, drink, let your hair down and celebrate the sisterhood

Share a feast - cook yourselves something special and eat so much that you all look about five months pregnant (why don’t men get food babies like we do? Who knows)

Go paintballing or do some other activity that a lot of people think women are too delicate to do

Generally tell each other how awesome you are

#GalentinesDay #pink #pretty #bemygalentine @rachel_hosie A photo posted by rargo (@rargonaut) on Feb 14, 2016 at 10:49am PST

And never forget Leslie Knope’s wise words: “Uteruses before Duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries.”