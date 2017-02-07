Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS on the road

Providing you can afford the £76,000 entry fee, the Porsche 911 club gives you access to a world of exclusivity, excitement and more diversity than you might imagine. In fact, when it comes to choice, there are no fewer than 19 different variants of the latest model – which pretty much means there’s something for everyone.

The GTS is lower, faster and keener than the regular Carrera, but it does without all the extreme motorsport connotations of the full-fat GT3. Sounds ideal. Even better, it comes in five guises: two- and four-wheel-drive coupe or cabriolet, four-wheel-drive Targa, plus either manual or PDK auto. Our Carrera 4 GTS PDK coupe test car is likely to prove the most popular.

All GTS models get a 444bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six – 30bhp more than usual – equipped with a fruiter-sounding sports exhaust. Sports suspension lowers the car by 10mm, while our test car’s PASM active suspension drops it even further. And then there’s the 911’s wide-body layout, a wider rear track, 20-inch centre-lock alloys, and much, much more. Major detail changes inside include an Alcantara steering wheel, dark colour schemes and scattered GTS labelling.

On the road, the little details come together to make the GTS feel that bit keener and more engaging than a normal 911. It’s more willing and urgent, providing extra feel and reduced inertia. The electric-assist steering is possibly the best available, while the ride remains decent. The secure, predictable handling and zingy, swift engine make it simply glorious.

If you didn’t think it was possible to build on the abilities of the already superb regular 911 Carrera and Carrera S, think again. The GTS takes things to another level of engagement and keenness, honing every aspect of those models to a level that approaches perfection.

Of those 19 911 options, this is our ultimate pick. Speccing a Porsche can be intimating; use the GTS as your base and you can’t go wrong. This is modern Porsche 911 engineering at its very finest.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS

Price £99,303

Engine Flat six, 2981cc, twin-turbo, petrol

Power 444bhp at 6500rpm

Torque 406lb ft 2150-5000rpm

Gearbox 7-spd dual-clutch automatic

​Kerbweight 1590kg

​0-62mph 3.6sec

Top speed 191mph

Economy 33.3mpg (combined)

CO2/tax band 192g/km, 37%

Sarah Bradley is a writer for AutoCar.

