Seat has certainly hit upon a winner with its first-ever SUV. The Ateca has won multiple awards during its first year on the market, and now the model’s appeal has just got broader with the addition of a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission for the 1.4-litre TSI petrol model.

The new option adds £1350 to the showroom price tag, and its slightly higher emissions mean it will cost company car drivers a little more than the manual in the way of BIK tax. We drive the latest Seat Ateca variant to see whether it’s worth the additional outlay.

When pulling away, manoeuvring or moving in slow traffic, first impressions are that it isn’t. The Ateca’s DSG auto can be jerky and hinder smooth progress. Fortunately, it all smoothes out once you get motoring, whether you leave it in full auto mode or take manual control via the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Everything else is as per standard Ateca performance, with good torque both low down and higher in the rev range – and it’s all accessible without having to fuss around with a gearshifter and clutch pedal.

The Ateca’s car-like handing has made it a stand-out on the small family SUV market, even against the popular Nissan Qashqai. It allows swift direction changes with minimal body roll and grip issues, making fast corners a joy. However, the flipside is that the ride borders on the firm, with bumps transmitting into the cabin and less suppleness than in some rivals. The larger-diameter 18 and 19in alloys make things worse, so we’d stick with the 17-inchers.

The addition of an auto gearshifter and removal of the clutch pedal are pretty much the sole cabin changes over the manual Ateca. The interior is well planned out and roomy enough for four occupants, or five over shorter distances. More expensive trim levels bring better materials, and while these impress, none quite measure up to those of the Seat’s Tiguan cousin.

Yet while the Ateca doesn’t have the VW’s sliding and reclining rear seats, nor its load space capacity, its cabin remains highly practical and stylish.

For auto fans, the DSG is worth the extra outlay. For the rest of us, the model’s jerkier slow-speed progress is less appealing than the easier-to-control six-speed manual, and the extra price doesn’t seem worthwhile. However, the 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine is the pick of the crop, as it’s cheaper than its diesel stablemates yet remains fairly efficient, smooth and adequately powerful. In this form, Seat’s Ateca well deserves its popularity and accolades.

Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 DSG

Engine 1.4 turbo petrol

Price from £23,060

Power 148bhp

Torque 184lb ft

0-62mph 8.6sec

Top speed 123mph

Gov't economy (official combined) 51.4-52.3mpg

CO2/BIK band 124-125g/km/23-24%

Insurance group 15-17

Airbags 6

Doors 5

Seats 5

Sarah Bradley is a writer for AutoCar

