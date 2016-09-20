Footage has emerged of the moment the New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami was captured by New York police after a shootout with officers.

Filmed from within a vehicle near the shooting, the footage shows a police car waiting on the road ahead before pulling away.

“There’s a guy shooting a gun, shots fired, shots fired, shots fired. He just – I seen it!” someone says from behind the camera.

A man in an apron appears to be directing the police car, which drives off.

Three gunshots are heard, before the video's sound cuts out for a few seconds .

Next, several bursts of shots ring out.

Someone behind the camera says: “Oh my God did you here that bang?"

Afghan-born Rahami underwent surgery for a gunshot wound injury he sustained during the conflict.

Mr Rahami shot and wounded two police officers during the standoff, but neither officer is injured seriously.

Mr Rahami was charged with five counts of attempted murder of police officers in connection with the shootout and was held on $5.2 million (£4m) bail.

Police officers in Linden, New Jersey had been alerted to Mr Rahami's presence by a bar owner who found a man sleeping in the doorway of his premises and thought he was a vagrant.

One of a series of explosions that took place on Saturday evening injured 30 people.

Police chief and residents speak of Ahmed Rahami capture

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were currently not looking for anyone else in the connection with the bombings.

He added: “We have every reason to believe this was an act of terror.”