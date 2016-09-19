A vagrant. That was the first thing that went through the mind of a bar owner when he discovered a young man sleeping in the doorway of his premises. He picked up his phone and dialled the police.

But the individual was not a homeless man seeking shelter. When police arrived at Merdie's Tavern in a nondescript street in Linden, New Jersey, on Monday morning, they challenged the man and demanded he show them his hands.

As it was, he reached for a gun and entered into a chaotic shoot-out with officers that ended with Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, being shot twice and detained by police who quickly realised the individual was the man wanted in connection with a series of explosions that had rocked the New York region and sent shockwaves around the world.

“We have every reason to believe this was an act of terrorism,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking after Mr Rahami was taken into custody. He said that at this point, police were not looking for anyone else and were not aware of any direct threat to New York.

Video footage showed Rahami, who was from the New Jersey town of Elizabeth, bloodied and bandaged as he was taken away in an ambulance, shortly after the shoot-out which echoed through the quiet neighbourhood. By Monday afternoon, he was undergoing surgery in a local hospital.

“He was sleeping in the doorway of a bar. Someone thought he was a vagrant,” Linden Police Captain James Sarnicki told reporters at the scene. Asked why the young man was hiding there, he said: “He was probably on the run. He was running out of options.”

Mr Sarnicki said the suspect had shot and hit the first officer and then fled on foot. Other officers then pursued him and exchanged more shots. A second officer was hurt when glass from his police vehicle windscreen was shattered by one of the suspect’s bullets.

New York bombing suspect Rahami loaded into ambulance after taken into custody

Eventually, police were able to stop the suspect at the junction of Rosselle Street and Ziegler Avenue. He was shot in the arm and leg, but was conscious when he was taken into custody, said the police captain.

On Monday morning, with New York preparing to host the heads of state of hundreds of countries attending the UN General Assembly, officials said they believed the series of bomb related incidents - a bomb that was found on the course of a charity run in New Jersey, an explosion in New York that injured 30 people and a bag of pipe bombs found in Elizabeth, New Jersey - may have a link to international terror.





The revelation by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo represented a shift in the position of the authorities, which had previously said that while the incidents represented terrorism, there was no obvious foreign link.

“Today’s information suggests it may be foreign related, but we’ll see where it goes,” he said. Officials have not provided further details about possible links, and groups such as Isis have not claimed responsibility.

In pictures: New York bomb explosion







25 show all In pictures: New York bomb explosion















































1/25 A police robot accidentally detonated one of five explosive devices left outside a train station in New Jersey. Officials said the bomb squad robot cut a wire on the mechanism in a bid to defuse it - but instead set off an explosion. The device had been left in a backpack and placed in a bin outside the train station in Elizabeth Universal News And Sport (Europe

2/25 A member of the New York City Police Department stands guard in Herald Square Getty Images

3/25 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (3-R) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (2-R) tour the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York Getty Images

4/25 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tour the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York on September 18, 2016. The bomb that exploded in New York AFP/Getty

5/25 A genral view down the street near the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York AFP/Getty Images

6/25 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hug after touring the site of the bomb blast on 23rd St. in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Getty Images

7/25 A mangled dumpster sits on the sidewalk at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York Getty Images

8/25 An explosion in a construction dumpster that injured 29 people is being labeled an "intentional act". A second device, a pressure cooker, was found four blocks away that an early investigation found was likely also a bomb Getty Images

9/25 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (2-R) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (3-R) stand in front of a mangled dumpster while touring the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York Getty Images

10/25 A member of the New York City Police Department K-9 Unit patrols on a subway train between Grand Central Terminal and Times Square Getty Images

11/25 FBI agents review the crime scene of remnants of bomb debris on 23rd St. in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Getty Images

12/25 Members of the NYPD, FBI, ATF and other agencies investigate the the scene, following a late night explosion on West 23rd Street in New York AFP/Getty Images

13/25 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials mark the ground near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood REUTERS

14/25 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, walks from the scene of an explosion on West 23rd street in Manhattan AP

15/25 New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers stand near the site of an explosion REUTERS

16/25 Evidence markers on the street surround police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials near the site REUTERS

17/25 A fire truck is seen near a blocked off road near the site of an alleged bomb explosion on West 23rd Street AFP/Getty Images

18/25 New York City firefighters stand near the site of the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood REUTERS

19/25 A New York City Police emergency services officer and his dog check a bin close to the scene EPA

20/25 New York City Police and Fire Department at the scene of the explosion EPA

21/25 A New York City firefighter uses a wheeled stretcher to carry supplies near the site of the explosion REUTERS

22/25 A New York City Police emergency service heavy weapons officer guards close to the scene of the explosion on 23rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenue EPA

23/25 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene AP

24/25 New York City Police Emergency Services units are deployed on 27th Street and 7th Avenue where police found a second explosive device EPA

25/25 Police investigators look through the debris on the street in front of St. Vincent de Paul church where the explosion occurred EPA

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, the FBI said its investigation was ongoing, but said they had uncovered no evidence of any sort of terror cell.

The detention of Mr Rahami came after police on Sunday night revealed that they had identified a “person of interest” in connection with the explosions. After poring over CCTV footage, officers on Monday morning named Mr Rahami, a naturalised citizen from Afghanistan, as the person they were looking for.

“Emergency alert. Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28-year-old man. See media for pic. Call 911,” said a message sent to million of mobile phone subscribers in the region.

Ahmad Khan Rahami is taken into custody after a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey (AP)

In Linden, residents said they had been alerted to the drama that was playing out on their streets when they heard the sound of police sirens. Some people had heard the shoot-out.

“I heard the shots and I heard the police,” said Vince Uravi, 70, who lives two streets away. “I thought it was something. I thought it was something because this guy lived in Elizabeth.”

John Michelli, 68, who owns an electrical business, said he had followed the news developments all over the weekend and suspected they were linked. He said he believed that more attacks would follow.

“I think there is more to come. When I saw what happened in New Jersey, I said I think there is more to come.”

Mr Michelli said everywhere in the world was vulnerable to attacks and it was hard to protect against them. Yet, he said be believed the US authorities were not doing sufficient.

“I would say ‘Go Trump,” he said. “That is the only shot we have. What we’re doing now, is not working.”