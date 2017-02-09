Under the Government’s Brexit bill, over 3 million EU citizens living in the UK now face an uncertain future.

By 332 votes to 290, MPs voted down an amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which was brought by Labour’s Harriet Harman.

The Prime Minister avoided a Conservative revolt, which would have forced the Government to guarantee EU citizens’ rights, including the right to stay in the country when Britain withdraws from the bloc.

The vote meant that Theresa May’s Brexit bill passed through the commons without any amendments.

Those voting down the amendment included five Labour MPs. Most surprising among these was perhaps Labour MP Gisela Stuart. Though she was a leading Vote Leave figure for Labour, she claimed EU citizens had been “left in limbo” after June’s EU referendum, and called on the Government to protect their right to stay in the UK.

The other Labour MPs who opposed the amendment were Kelvin Hopkins, Kate Hoey, Graham Stringer and Frank Field.

The vote on the amendment has generated dismay among EU citizens living in Britain and their friends and families.

Nicolas Hatton, the founder and co-chair of organisation the3million, which campaigns to have EU citizens’ rights safeguarded after Brexit, told The Independent: “The mood is sombre among EU citizens today following another vote in Parliament rejecting our basic request to be treated like human beings, not bargaining chips.

“It’s a disappointment that MPs who were vocal about granting our rights unilaterally have decided to vote with the Government and keep EU citizens waiting for a guarantee. EU citizens will be gaining citizenship in their hundreds of thousands before the next general election and they will remember who was as good as their word at the next general election.”

Paul McGowan, a cyber security architect from Airdrie in Scotland and whose partner is Lithuanian told The Independent the result of the vote has caused “serious panic” in his family with the couple’s nine-year-old daughter distraught at the possibility of her mother being deported.

“I am totally disgusted that a world-leading nation like Britain is acting in this manner,” he said. “Not protecting EU citizens' rights has a direct impact on thousands of British families just like mine who now face the prospect of having our families ripped apart for no reason.”

He added: “The 332 MPs who voted against this amendment should hang their heads in shame for the callous way in which they have acted, with many of them having voted against the wishes of many of their constituents that they are being paid to represent. An utterly deplorable and shameful act.”

Livia Franchini, a writer and literary translator from Italy said she is “an EU citizen and millennial whose future has been used as a pawn” by the Government over the past year.

“Why fight for the right to belong to a culture that doesn’t want me? Maybe I’ll do better struggling among my own”, she tweeted.

In a bid to see off a Tory revolt, Home Secretary Amber Rudd sent a letter to MPs promising the Government would provide “assurances” about EU citizens’ “immigration status”, as soon as Article 50 is triggered.

In the letter she wrote: “There is absolutely no question of treating EU citizens with anything other than the utmost respect, recognising the contribution they make not just to our economy, but also working in crucial public services like the NHS. Without them we would be poorer and our public services weaker. That’s why we will be making securing their status, as well as that of British nationals in the EU, a priority as soon as we trigger Article 50 and the negotiations begin.”

A protest in Westminster has been planned in response to the bill.

Maike Bohn of the3million said: “We want to convince a majority of MPs that it will only take a little bit of political courage to release the pressure for the 3 million Europeans who have come in good faith and are being taken hostage by Theresa May in the name of Brexit.”

The protest, organised with Unison and pressure group New Europeans will coincide with action for One Day Without Us, a national “day of action”, to celebrate the contribution migrants make to Britain.

Despite the Government’s opposition to protecting EU citizens’ right in Britain, the Prime Minister has said that guaranteeing the rights of UK citizens living in the EU is a priority.

1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel has blocked any early deal-making until the formal withdrawal process begins.