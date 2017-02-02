The Bank of England has dramatically upgraded its growth forecast for this year but stressed that households will still experience a major squeeze on incomes due to rising inflation.

In its latest Inflation Report, the Bank upgraded its 2017 GDP growth forecast to 2 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent in November.

The revision is certain to be seized upon by Brexiteers as evidence that the economy will not suffer from leaving the European Union and that previous economic warnings from the Bank have now been exposed as scaremongering.

Yet the Bank’s forecasts continue to project a growth slowdown in 2018 and 2019, with GDP expected to expand by 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent in those years.

The Bank had previously projected that the economy would take a cumulative hit by 2019 of 2.5 per cent of GDP due to Brexit. It now forecasts a 1.5 per cent of GDP hit, equivalent to around £30bn in today’s money.

Despite today’s upgrade the 2017 growth forecast is still below the 2.3 per cent the Bank projected in May 2016, when it was working on the assumption that the UK would vote to remain in the European Union.

“This stronger projection doesn’t mean the referendum is without consequence,” the Bank of England’s Governor Mark Carney said at a press conference.

The Bank ascribed the upgrade to the Chancellor’s infrastructure boost in the November Autumn Statement, stronger global growth, higher stock market prices and cheaper credit for households.

Stronger growth in the final quarter of 2016 also automatically and arithmetically boosts the Bank’s overall 2017 GDP forecast.

But Mr Carney further stressed that the Bank’s decision to stimulate the economy by cutting interest rates and injecting money into the economy last August was part of the reason why the economy was performing better than feared.

“The stimulus is working. The cost of of borrowing is down, availability of credit is up, and some of the uncertainty on households and businesses has been mitigated,” he said.

He added that the monetary stimulus had had “more traction” than the Bank initially estimated.

Despite the GDP upgrade the Bank stressed that households’ incomes would take a hit from inflation this year as rising inflation almost offsets any increase in wages.

The Bank stressed that its central policy trade-off had not changed, and that it was balancing the need to support a slowing economy with the need to be vigilant about the risk of spiralling inflation.

Despite the growth forecast upgrade, the Bank’s inflation outlook was pretty much unchanged, with prices expected to rise 2.7 per cent at the beginning of 2018 and 2.6 per cent at the start of 2019.

Inflation unexpectedly jumped to 1.6 per cent in December according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to keep rates on hold at 0.25 per cent, but the minutes of the meeting suggested that “some members” of the nine-person committee were reaching the limits of their toleration for price rises, suggesting that they may soon start to vote for rate rises.

The minutes stressed that the Bank could move “in either direction” on rates, and the direction would depend on the outturn of the economic data.

In the run-up to last June’s referendum Mr Carney, attracted criticism from Brexiteers for warning that there was a risk of a “technical recession” if the UK voted to leave the bloc.

Instead the economy has continued to grow at a rate of 0.6 per cent a quarter, showing no signs yet of a slowdown.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

The Bank has admitted that households have carried on spending since the vote, confounding its expectations that they would rein themselves in.

It still expects household spending to slowdown as inflation bites this year and next, although at a less severe rate than previously. The Bank sees the household savings ratio falling as low 3.75 per cent in 2018, the weakest since records were first collected in the early 1960s.

A key judgement in the Bank’s latest forecast is that the UK economy can now support a lower level of unemployment without experiencing inflationary pressure. The Bank now sees unemployment remaining steady at around 5 per cent over the next three years, having previously anticipated it rising to 5.6 per cent.