Car prices are likely to rise in 2017, leading to a downturn in sales as the economic uncertainty following the UK vote to leave the EU kicks in, the British car industry has warned.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said demand for new cars from private buyers hit about 2.7m this year, a rise of 2.2 per cent on 2015, according to provisional data published on Thursday morning.

However, the the industry body warned this year was unlikely to prove another record breaker.

Sales are predicted to decline by 5 to 6 per cent as the cost of new cars rises due to the dramatic slump in the value of the pound following the Brexit vote.

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the SMMT, said last year’s growth was due to a “very strong” consumer confidence, low interest finance packages and raft of new models.

He said: “This is historically an incredibly high level. We’re not talking about a collapse,” adding the market has been more resilient than expected but warning that consumers haven’t seen the full consequences of Brexit yet.

“The strong pound in terms of imports (has) enabled manufacturers to offer some very compelling incentives,” Mr Hawes said.

“With the weakening of the pound, that margin has diminished so the really attractive offers won't be as readily available and that is more likely to flow through to the purchase pattern,” he addedd.

More than 85 per cent of the cars sold in the UK are imported, and falls in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote in June have led many manufacturers to raise prices.

The SMMT said new car sales in the UK fell by 1.4 per cent in December to 177,000.

Some analysts predicted a steeper decline in sales in 2017 than the 5 per cent estimated by the SMMT

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“We expect conditions to get more difficult from here,” said Mike Allen, a senior analyst at Zeus Capital told the Financial Times.

“UK consumer confidence has followed a volatile pattern since the Brexit vote, cratering in the immediate aftermath before rebounding,”

“We remain in uncharted waters, with consumer confidence likely to be more fragile reflecting greater levels of uncertainty and volatility.”