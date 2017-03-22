Cadbury has been forced to respond to furious customers after an old picture surfaced online indicating that its chocolate Easter eggs in the UK are halal certified.

Customers anger was sparked after the picture, which appears to have been taken in 2014, of a Cadbury’s employee holding a certificate showing its products are halal-certified surfaced on social media with the caption: “Cadbury proudly displaying their latest new halal certificates, pass it on.”

As soon as the image was re-shared on Twitter some customers accused the brand of “Muslim appeasement” while other threatened to boycott it all together.

Cadburys proudly displaying their HALAL certificate while sales drop as many boycott pic.twitter.com/7f9780otXK — Lesley Miller (@LesleyMillercyp) March 18, 2017

The English Defence League on its Facebook page also encouraged its followers to boycott Cadbury’s products.

@LesleyMillercyp so gone from a product with a christian Quaker background to a muslim appeasement society.I rufuse to buy cadbury chocolate — russell hillman (@heatmeterman) March 19, 2017

As a result, Cadbury responded to the fierce reaction by explaining:

“None of our UK products are halal certified and we have never made any changes to our chocolate to specifically make them halal.”

"They are just suitable for those following a halal diet in the same way that standard food such as bread or water.”

Under Sharia law, or Islamic law, products that contain pork are not considered halal, and so should not be consumed by Muslims.

The image appears to originate from the firm’s Asia-Pacific market.

In 2014, Islamic authorities in Malaysia confirmed Cadbury chocolate had been found not to contain pork DNA after concerns were raised about whether the company’s chocolate contained pig DNA,