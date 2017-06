Controversial plans to expand grammar schools in England have official been scrapped, after Theresa May’s flagship policy was omitted from the Queen’s Speech.

The Queen said the government would “look at all options” for new schools moving forward, but no action has been stated to remove the current ban on selective school expansion.

A national funding formula for schools was reaffirmed, along with a "major reform of technical education", as promised in the Tory election manifesto.

Plans to scrap universal free school lunches for infants were also left out of the speech, however, meaning no new major changes will be put forward for education within the next two years.

Industry leaders expressed hesitant relief following the general election vote, when it first appeared the Conservatives would not achieve the majority needed to push through major changes including the creation of new grammar schools.

But the absence of the widely-opposed education policies also means the removal of extra funding promised in the Tory election manifesto, leaving it unclear as to how much will be budgeted for schools.

Plans to replace the universal school meals lunches with cheaper breakfasts were meant to provide the bulk of the £1bn set aside for education at a time when schools are facing a serious squeeze on spending.

UK news in pictures







36 show all UK news in pictures





































































1/36 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

2/36 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

3/36 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

4/36 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

5/36 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

6/36 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

7/36 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

8/36 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

9/36 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

10/36 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

11/36 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

12/36 11 June 2017 England players celebrate with the trophy after the final match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 between Venezuela and England at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea EPA

13/36 11 June 2017 Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee celebrates winning the Elite Men Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds Danny Lawson/PA Wire

14/36 11 June 2017 Two men drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business today next to an entrance to Borough Market which remains closed in London Getty Images

15/36 10 June 2017 Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran receives a bottle of mezcal from a reporter during a press conference in Mexico City AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

16/36 10 June 2017 This photo issued by Freuds shows the car that was involved in a crash where Richard Hammond escaped serious injury, in Switzerland Freuds via AP

17/36 10 June 2017 The Cateran Yomp, Scotland's foremost outdoor fundraiser that puts soldiers and civilians side by side on a 24-hour trek across the historic 'Cateran Trail' in Perthshire. With a target to walk over 37,000 miles collectively, more than 1150 hikers signed up for the 2017 Cateran Yomp challenge, raising an estimated ¨£2.9 million in seven years in support of ABF The Soldier's Charity David Cheskin/PA Wire

18/36 10 June 2017 The Cateran Yomp, Scotland's foremost outdoor fundraiser that puts soldiers and civilians side by side on a 24-hour trek across the historic 'Cateran Trail' in Perthshire. With a target to walk over 37,000 miles collectively, more than 1150 hikers signed up for the 2017 Cateran Yomp challenge, raising an estimated ¨£2.9 million in seven years in support of ABF The Soldier's Charity David Cheskin/PA Wire

19/36 10 June 2017 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain kisses an Ayrton Senna helmet that was presented to Hamilton after he won the pole position to tie the late Senna at second for most career poles, at the Canadian Grand Prix Tyler Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

20/36 10 June 2017 A poster hangs from a railing outside Downing street in London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

21/36 10 June 2017 Protesters gather outside Downing street in London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

22/36 10 June 2017 A general view of police presence inside Hampden Park before the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park, Glasgow Martin Rickett/PA Wire

23/36 10 June 2017 The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, parading down the mall in Central London during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade Ben Stevens/PA Wire

24/36 10 June 2017 Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Colonel's Review at the Queen Victoria Memorial in London Getty Images

25/36 10 June 2017 An Irish Guard collapses before being taken away on a stretcher, during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on the mall in Central London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

26/36 10 June 2017 An Irish Guard collapses before being taken away on a stretcher, during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on the mall in Central London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

27/36 10 June 2017 Police officers remove the cordon tape by Borough Market following the June 3rd attacks in London Getty Images

28/36 10 June 2017 Items next to the van used in the London Bridge attack Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

29/36 10 June 2017 Interior of the van used in the London Bridge attacks Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

30/36 8 June 2017 Messages of solidarity written on post-it notes stuck to a wall are seen at the southern end of London Bridge in London on June 8, 2017 following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market Getty Images

31/36 8 June 2017 Ozzy Gandaa with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'This Morning' TV show. Ozzy Gandaa, a pub doorman saved countless lives when he hurled bar stools, bottles and glasses at the London Bridge terrorists as they went on a rampage through Borough Market Rex

32/36 8 June 2017 Ozzy Gandaa with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'This Morning' TV show. Ozzy Gandaa, a pub doorman saved countless lives when he hurled bar stools, bottles and glasses at the London Bridge terrorists as they went on a rampage through Borough Market Rex

33/36 8 June 2017 People look at many messages of solidarity and love written on post-it notes and stuck to the side of a wall at the southern end of London Bridge, following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market Getty Images

34/36 8 June 2017 An exit poll predicting that the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn will win 266 seats in the British general election is projected onto BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, in London, after the polls closed Getty Images

35/36 4 June 2017 Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast, or the iftar, for Ramadan - the Muslim fasting month, during a visit to a children's home in Singapore REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool

36/36 4 June 2017 The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colours of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany REUTERS/Christian Mang

Responding to Wednesday’s speech, Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the National Union of Teachers, said the Government had made a “grave mistake” in not addressing the school funding crisis.

“[Grammar schools] are an unnecessary and unwanted distraction,” he said. “It is now time that Theresa May turns her attention to the real and pressing issue of school funding.

“This was a major issue in the General Election. Schools are not crying wolf, there literally is not enough money for head teachers to run their schools properly.”

School spending plans outlined in the Conservative manifesto last month indicated a cut of 7 per cent per pupil, the IFS calculated.

Teaching union heads have called for an immediate five per cent increase in funding for “cash starved” schools, college and early years providers, as many providers face having to cut staff due to shortages.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said he was “concerned” about the Government’s suggestion that “all options” remained open for schools.

The vague mention could mean the introduction of a watered-down grammar school policy later on, he warned.

Dr Mary Bousted, general secretary of the Association of Teachers and Lectureres (ATL) said the Queen’s Speech was a “missed opportunity” for the Government.

“An investment in education now is an investment in our future, post-Brexit. There is no suggestion that the Government will properly fund the major overhaul to technical education promised in today’s Queen’s Speech.

“After seven years of brutal cuts, further education colleges have been forced to make wave after wave of redundancies, and a serious recruitment and retention crisis has been exacerbated by excessive workloads and real term pay cuts.

“These issues need to be addressed if the Government’s reforms are to have any chance of delivering the skilled workforce needed for a post-Brexit economy.”