The Murdochs have reportedly decided to bring Bill O’Reilly’s 21-year tenure at Fox News Channel to an end amid allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour that resulted in a boycott by advertisers.

The parent company of Fox News, 21st Century Fox, is due to hold a board meeting this week to discuss the future of the embattled and abrasive anchor. The meeting was called amid a boycott from advertisers following accusations that the company had settled complaints from five women who had levelled various accusations at the 67-year-old.

Now, Gabriel Sherman, author of a biography of former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes, has reported that a decision has been made to let go of Mr O’Reilly. Rupert Murdoch reportedly wanted to stand by its star, but his sons, Lachlan and James, have decided it is time for him to go.

“The Murdochs have decided Bill O’Reilly’s 21-year run at Fox News will come to an end,” Mr Sherman wrote.

“According to sources briefed on the discussions, network executives are preparing to announce O’Reilly’s departure before he returns from an Italian vacation on April 24.”