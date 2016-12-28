He’s got less than a month in office.

Yet President Barack Obama has emerged at the most admired man in America - remarkably, for the ninth time in succession.

Gallup said the results were based on a December 7-11 poll. Since 1946, Gallup has asked Americans to name the man, living anywhere in the world, whom they admire most.

Mr Obama beat Mr Trump in the vote (Gallup)

Frequently, incumbent presidents win the honour; in the 70 times Gallup has asked the question, the president has won 58 times.

The 12 exceptions were mostly times when the sitting president was unpopular, including 2008, when Americans named President-elect Obama over President George W Bush.

Seven points behind Mr Obama was President-elect Donald Trump.

The remainder of this year’s top 10 most admired man list included Pope Francis, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the Rev Billy Graham, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, former President Bill Clinton, businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton was the most admired woman for a record 21st time, and the 15th consecutive year. Since her initial win in 1993 as First Lady, Ms Clinton has topped the list every year but 1995 and 1996 (when she finished behind Mother Teresa) and 2001 (behind Laura Bush).