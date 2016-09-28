Daniel Radcliffe has given his thoughts on JK Rowling saying Donald Trump might be worse than super villain Voldemort.

Shortly after the controversial Republican candidate first declared his policy pledge for a “complete shutdown” of all Muslims entering the United States, Rowling made a comparison many Harry Potter fans previously believed to be unthinkable.

In response to numerous social media users comparing the Republican candidate to ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’, the author tweeted: “How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad…” sending readers into a frenzy.

Months later, Harry Potter himself has now been asked about the comparison, saying it “certainly is not without its merit”.

“I sort of think Donald Trump might not be as ideologically pure as Voldemort,” the actor told Sky Cinema. “My thinking on Trump is that he feels like more of an opportunist – I don’t know how much of this stuff he’s saying he actually really believes.

“He hides behind the sort of thing of, ‘Oh I’m just an entertainer’ and all that but that comparison is certainly not without its merit.”

In June, the 27-year-old recalled how Mr Trump once gave him a piece of advice when he was 11-years-old that only would ever really come from Mr Trump.

After telling the real-estate mogul he was nervous about being on live television for the first time, Mr Trump replied: “You just tell them you met Mr Trump.”

“To this day, I can’t even imagine that level of confidence,” Radcliffe mused.