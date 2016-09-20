Ruby Rose has called on people to stop treating Donald Trump like a joke after his son tweeted a meme comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of skittles.

Donald Trump Jr, the Republican presidential nominee’s eldest son, prompted a backlash on Monday after tweeting an image of a bowl of sweets alongside the caption: “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

Mr Trump Jr. shared the image, writing: “This image says it all. Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first.”

This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016

People who will flee America if Donald Trump wins







8 show all People who will flee America if Donald Trump wins













1/8 Miley Cyrus 'God’ he thinks he is the f***ing chosen one or some shit! … Honestly f*** this sh*t I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!' Jemal Countess/Getty Images

2/8 Whoopi Goldberg 'I don’t think that’s America. I don’t want it to be America. Maybe it’s time for me to move you know'

3/8 Samuel L. Jackson 'If that mother**er becomes president, I’m moving my black ass to South Africa'

4/8 Raven Symone 'My confession for this election is, if any Republican gets nominated, I’m gonna move to Canada with my entire family. Is that bad? I already have my ticket. I literally bought my ticket, I swear'

5/8 Cher 'If he were to be elected, I'm moving to Jupiter'

6/8 Neve Campbell 'I’m terrified. It’s really scary. My biggest fear is that Trump will triumph. I cannot believe that he is still in the game ... [I'll] move back to Canada'

7/8 Jon Stewart 'I would consider getting in a rocket and going to another planet, because clearly this planet’s gone bonkers'

8/8 Randy Blythe 'He could just be a clown. If he is the president, though, I am leaving America 'till he's gone'

Rose questioned how, in light of this, people can still think of the real-estate mogul and his campaign as funny, saying it is now scary.

Can skittles sue Trump? Can everyone sue trump? How is Trump still a thing, because people thought it was funny? Well it's scary not funny. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 20, 2016

I think everyone thought they would egg it on till Trump went down in flames, perfect entertainment.. But not if he takes everyone with him. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 20, 2016

The outrage was not limited to the Orange is the New Black actress and a day after Mr Trump Jnr sent the tweet, ‘Skittles’ was still in the top 10 trends on Twitter with people both mocking and condemning the comparison.

That feeling when you drop your dank Skittles meme pic.twitter.com/dw2MvjHW9x — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 20, 2016

People aren't skittles. — deray mckesson (@deray) September 20, 2016

"Life is like a box of poisoned chocolate. You never know what you're gonna get."



— Forest Trump — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) September 20, 2016

Been away from the Internet for a few hours and now Skittles have greater moral integrity than the GOP. — Adam Sessler (@AdamSessler) September 20, 2016

"If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you th—"



"Can I elect the bowl of Skittles president instead of your dad?"



"..." — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 20, 2016

Thousands of Syrian children just like Omran have been killed in the war. They aren't Skittles. They're children. Just like yours. #Skittles pic.twitter.com/3x7TW8hDOV — N (@_narbie) September 20, 2016

Skittles themselves responded to the row, issuing a statement saying: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy. We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing.”

The comment from Mr Trump Jr is not far from his father’s, often disparaging, rhetoric around refugees. In February, the 70-year-old said he would have “absolutely no problem” looking a Syrian refugee child in the eye and telling them to “go home”. He has also suggested Syrian refugees are a terror threat, calling them a “Trojan horse”. A month later, he famously proposed a temporary ban on all Muslims entering the United States.