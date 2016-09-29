Since the high drama debut presidential debate, which was the most-watched debate in American history, the limelight has remained firmly focused on Donald Trump’s attitudes towards women.

One particular blunder gaining increasing airtime is the time Mr Trump labelled Alicia Machado, the 1996 winner of Miss Universe, “Miss Piggy”, “Miss Housekeeping” and an “eating machine” when she gained weight after winning the title. Hillary Clinton decided to bring this incident back up at the debate, saying: “You can bet she's going to vote this November.”

But now attentions have turned to the Republican presidential candidate’s past comments about Kim Kardashian-West’s body. In a turn, an old video of Mr Trump arguing the then-pregnant reality TV star was "a little bit large" has resurfaced.

Kim Kardashian-West's most controversial moments







11 show all Kim Kardashian-West's most controversial moments



















1/11 'Selfish' The Queen of selfies actually released a book of selfies in 2015. Yes, appropriately titled ‘Selfish’ the book provided a timeline from her very first selfie and filled out 352 pages. Getty

2/11 Nude selfie row Kim divided the internet in March 2016 when she posted a nude photo of herself on social media. She addressed the controversy in open essay for International Women’s Day and criticised the slut-shaming and body-shaming she’d received. Kim Kardashian/Twitter

3/11 FDA warning Kim was accused of burying a correctional advertisement post on her Instagram in September 2015. After endorsing a morning sickness drug on Instagram previously she received a warning letter from the FDA for not including all the possible side-effects. She posted the correctional ad but in amidst numerous selfies from the MTV VMAs. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

4/11 'Vampire facelift' On an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim treated herself to a ‘vampire facial’ which involves being given a facial of your own blood. She vowed never to get a facelift after having the beauty treatment. @kimkardashian

5/11 Covering Vogue Kim and husband Kanye West were chosen by Anna Wintour to grace the cover of Vogue magazine back in 2014. The high-fashion magazine faced a lot of backlash for its choice.

6/11 Released an awful song A woman of many skills, Kim turned her attention to music in 2011 releasing the single “Jam (Turn It Up)”. Despite the help of producer-extraordinaire The Dream, she was called “the worst singer in the reality TV universe”. Kim later called the song the biggest regret of her life.

7/11 Photo with Amber Rose After her husband Kanye West became embroiled in a Twitter spat with Rose and the father of her child, Wiz Khalifa, Kim shocked the internet by sharing a selfie with Rose. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

8/11 Twitter takedown The usually politie-on-social media Kim took aim at Bette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Morgan for criticising her nude selfie. Twitter

9/11 Brands Indian food ‘digusting’ Kim apologised after she branded Indian food “disgusting” on the show. “In NO way was this intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture,” she clarified.

10/11 Breaking the internet In 2014 Kim appeared on the cover of Paper magazine baring her naked famous rear. The headline ‘Break the internet’ seemed appropriate given the huge attention the cover received.

11/11 Eating placenta Kim advocates ‘eating’ the placenta, claiming she had the placenta of both her daughter North and son Saint turned into tablets in an apparent bid to reduce her chances of experiencing post-natal depression.

While Mr Trump appeared on HLN’s Showbiz Tonight in 2013, discussion turned towards Kardashian-West. “She’s a nice person,” Mr Trump said. “I’ve known her over the years. She’s really a nice person.”

But then Mr Trump decided it was an opportune moment to comment on her weight despite not being asked. “She’s gotten a little bit large,” he added. “I would say this, I don’t think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.”

The reporter interjected: “Why not? She feels good about herself”.

Mr Trump immediately backtracked, saying: “I think that's great. If she feels good about herself, do it, Kim.”

At the time, Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye were expecting their daughter North West.

Kardashian-West has recently made it clear she is endorsing Ms Clinton for president rather than Mr Trump.

“I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I'm with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job. This year, I'm not just voting for myself, but also for my children, and I took that into careful consideration when I made my decision,” she announced on her website and app.

The Independent contacted representatives for Kardashian-West and Mr Trump for comment.