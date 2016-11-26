Ken Livingstone has mentioned Hitler while discussing former Cuban president Fidel Castro, who has died at the age of 90.

The former mayor of London defended the controversial socialist revolutionary as he compared the country under Castro's power to Britain in the Second World War.

“I’ve been [to Cuba] many times, it’s a very open and relaxed society," Mr Livingstone told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I’m sure they will, over time, move towards something like a traditional West European democracy, but it could have happened a lot earlier if you hadn’t had, the entire time, the blockade by America, attempts to overthrow the regime, eight assassination attempts authorised by American presidents.

“We didn’t have an entirely functioning democracy in World War Two, it was shut down. The general election was cancelled, anyone expressing support for Hitler was thrown into prison.

“If you’re living in a wartime situation, it’s not good for democracy.”

Mr Livingstone, who called Castro an "absolute giant of the 20th Century’" and a "beacon of light all over Latin America", also praised the country’s education and healthcare.

Fidel Castro: Life in pictures







20 show all Fidel Castro: Life in pictures





































1/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro waving the Cuban flag

2/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro has appeared in public for the first time in nine months in January 2014, attending an art gallery opening near his home AFP/Getty Images

3/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro meets with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican embassy in Havana on 29 March 2012

4/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and his brother, Raul, at the Communist Party congress in Havana, 2011 EPA

5/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro attends a meeting for the 50th Anniversary of the Committees of Defense of the Revolution (CDR) on 28 September 2010 in Havana Getty Images

6/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro with Chavez in Cuba Getty Images

7/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro with Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 2000. The two friends first met in 1959 AFP/Getty Images

8/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and King of Spain Juan Carlos wave upon the King's arrival to the Havana's airport in 1999

9/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro greets Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Havana, 1992

10/20 Fidel Castro Mandela salutes the crowd alongside Fidel Castro in Matanzas in July 1991 Getty Images

11/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator Charles McGovern in May 1975 Reuters

12/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro, then Cuban Prime Minister during a meeting next to guerrilla leader Ernesto Che Guevara in Havana, c. 1960 AFP/Getty

13/20 Fidel Castro A jovial greeting takes place between Fidel Castro and Soviet Union's Premier Nikita Khrushchev when they met at the United Nations in New York on 20 September 1960 GETTY IMAGES

14/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro speaks to supporters after gaining power in 1959 AP

15/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro confers with Gutiérrez-Menoyo, centre, and William Morgan in 1959 AP

16/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro during an address in Cuba after Batista was forced to flee, 1959

17/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and associates cheer and raise their weapons and fists in the air on the CBS News Special Event 'Rebels of the Sierra Maestra,' Cuba, 1957

18/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro relaxing at a sugar plantation near Havana, surrounded by children in 1955

19/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro pictured cutting sugar cane in a field near Havana, 1955 Getty Images

20/20 Fidel Castro Portrait of Fidel Castro taken in New York in 1955 during an interview

"Of course Fidel did things that were wrong," he added: “Initially he wasn't very good on lesbian and gay rights, but the key things that mattered was that people had a good education, good healthcare and wealth was evenly distributed.”

Castro's death, however, has divided opinion, and has prompted celebrations for Cuban exiles living in Little Havana, Miami.

Mr Livingstone was suspended from the Labour Party in April this year after stating that Hitler made deals with Zionist Jews in the 1930s. Despite heavy criticism for this, he then repeated his remarks in September this year while speaking with Victoria Derbyshire.