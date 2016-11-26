The former president of Cuba, Fidel Castro, has died aged 90.

After taking power he defied 10 US presidents and enforced Soviet-style communism for half a century.

Castro ruled Cuba as a one-party state and here are some of the most important events of his five decades as leader:

January 1 1959: Castro's rebels take power as dictator Fulgencio Batista flees Cuba.

June 1960: Cuba nationalises US-owned oil refineries after they refuse to process Soviet oil. Nearly all other US businesses expropriated by October.

October 1960: Washington bans exports to Cuba, other than food and medicine.

April 16 1961: Castro declares Cuba socialist state.

April 17 1961: Bay of Pigs: CIA-backed Cuban exiles stage failed invasion.

Fidel Castro speaks with prisoners from the Bay of Pigs invasion at the sports stadium in Havana, Cuba (AP)

February 7 1962: Washington bans all Cuban imports.

October 1962: US blockade forces removal of Soviet nuclear missiles from Cuba. US President John F Kennedy agrees privately not to invade Cuba.

March 1968: Castro's government takes over almost all private businesses.

April 1980: Mariel boatlift: Cuba says anyone can leave; some 125,000 Cubans flee.

December 1991: Collapse of Soviet Union devastates Cuban economy.

August 1994: Castro declares he will not stop Cubans trying to leave; some 40,000 take to sea heading for United States.

March 18 2003: 75 Cuban dissidents sentenced to prison.

July 31 2006: Castro announces has had operation, temporarily cedes power to brother Raul.

February 19 2008: Castro resigns as president.

July 2010: Castro re-emerges after years in seclusion, visiting a scientific institute, giving a TV interview, talking to academics and even taking in a dolphin show at the aquarium.

Fidel Castro during a ceremony to pay homage to national hero Jose Marti in 2010 (Getty Images)

April 19 2011: Castro is replaced by his brother Raul as first secretary of the Communist Party, the last official post he held. The elder Castro made a brief appearance at the Congress, looking frail as a young aide guided him to his seat.

April 19 2016: Castro delivers a valedictory speech at the Communist Party's seventh Congress, declaring: "Soon I'll be like all the others. The time will come for all of us, but the ideas of the Cuban Communists will remain."

The Castropedia: Fidel's Cuba in facts and figures







10 show all The Castropedia: Fidel's Cuba in facts and figures

















1/10 Reuters/Prensa Latina

2/10 Reuters/Kimberly White

3/10 STF/AFP/Getty Images

4/10 Miguel Vinas/AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Jorge Rey/Getty Images

6/10 Jorge Rey/Getty Images

7/10 Reuters/Andrew Winning

8/10 Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Tom Mihalek/Getty Images

10/10 Hrvoje Polan/AFP/Getty Images

November 25 2016: Fidel Castro dies. The annoucement of his passing was made by his brother Raul who ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan: "Towards victory, always!"

Agencies contributed to this report