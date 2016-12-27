While some stars show their generosity with grandiose gestures and pumped up campaigns, George Michael expressed his charitable side in an altogether quieter and more understated way.

Discreetly generous, the pop icon, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, carried out numerous quiet acts of kindness throughout his life. Since his death, stories of his generosity have poured in.

It has now emerged that Michael apparently worked at a homeless shelter but chose to remain anonymous, asking others who worked there not to disclose his good deeds.

“George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was,” Emilyne Mondo, an activist, wrote on Twitter.

Mondo said she believes Michael chose to stay anonymous for fear of press intrusion.

“Would like to respond to the unexpected interest in the tweet about an experience with a kind man, who happened to a musical icon,” she said.

1/20 1982 Wham perform at the Hammersmith Odeon Rex

2/20 1983 George Micheal and Andrew Ridley perform in concert in June 1983 Rex Features

3/20 1984 May 1984 Exclusive Photocall with Wham When Their Song 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-go' Hit Number One in the Charts at Bbc Tv Centre George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley Rex Features

4/20 1985 Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, George Michael (songwriter of the Year) and Andrew Ridgeley Rex Features

5/20 1985 Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in Tiananmen Square, during their WHAM! in China tour in 1985 Rex Features

6/20 1986 rank Bruno Boxer 1986 George Michael And Frank Bruno. British And European Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno Flew Off For A Winning Weekend In Las Vegas Yesterday And Found Himself Sitting Next To George Michael The Wham! Star. Rex Features

7/20 1986 George Michael is presented with an award by Elton John during the 1986 Brit Awards Rex Features

8/20 1986 George Michael and Freddie Mercury during a Queen party at the Groucho Club Rex Features

9/20 1991 WHAM! reunited during the "Rock in Rio" concert in Rio de Janeiro Rex Features

10/20 1993 George Michael appears outside the high court, a case where micheal fought Sony Music for failing to promote his albumn "Listen without prejudice Vol.1" Rex Features

11/20 1995 David Frost interviewed George Michael following his Sony contract dispute Rex Features

12/20 1997 The pop star was visibly moved during the funeral of Princess Diana Rex Features

13/20 1998 Michael gave a press conference ahead of his public service for aids charity "Angel Food" following his conviction for engaging in a sex act in a public toilet Rex Features

14/20 2004 George Michael poses at the Sunset Virgin Megastore where he made an apperance to sign copies of his new CD 'Patience' Getty

15/20 2005 George Michael poses during the photocall of his documentary film 'George Michael - A different Story' by Southan Morris during the 55th Berlin Film Festival Getty

16/20 2005 Musicians Pete Townhsend from The Who, George Michael and David Gilmour from Pink Floyd perform 'Hey Jude' with children on stage at the finale of 'Live 8 London' in Hyde Park Getty

17/20 2007 George Michael arrives at Brent Magistrates Court in west London as he faces charges of driving while unfit through drugs. The former Wham! star's legal team had hoped he could be absent from the trial but he was ordered by District Judge Katherine Marshall to appear on the first day Getty

18/20 2007 George Michael performs the first concert at the newly rebuilt Wembley Stadium Getty

19/20 2011 George Michael speaks to the media during a press conference at the Royal Opera House, central London on May 11, 2011. The event was to announce his 'Symphonica' European tour which is set to visit historic venues such as Prague's State Opera House, Paris' Palais Garnier and London's Royal Opera House Getty

20/20 2012 George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium Getty

“It is my belief that the reason for anonymity was to avoid press intrusion. This obviously can't happen now.”

“And of course a want and need to help others. As usual there are a lot of stories about the controversy and difficult times he had. The story is a real account of a generous human.”

While tabloids were honing in on accounts of his sexual encounters in toilets, arrests and drug consumption, his acts of philanthropy did not find their way into the limelight. Examples of these acts include the fact he is said to have contacted Deal or No Deal after a woman appeared on the show and explained she was trying to gain £15,000 to pay for IVF treatment and then secretly donated the money to her.

On top of this, Michael is reported to have tipped a barmaid £5,000 because she was an indebted student nurse. He would also gift concert tickets to NHS nurses.

@EmilyneMondo Also donated a lot of cash to Children's dental care in Africa, in excess of £100,000 each summer — Gary Parker (@gp6970) 26 December 2016

Michael donated royalties from his biggest hits to charities including Childline and supported Macmillan Cancer Support and the Terrence Higgins Trust alongside other organisations.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in the leafy suburbs of East Finchley in north London in the early 1960s, Michael was the son of a Greek Cypriot restaurateur and an English dancer. Embarking on a career in music, in no time at all Michael formed the era-defining pop duo Wham! and became Britain’s biggest pop star of the 1980s.

The pop superstar passed away peacefully at his home on Christmas day and his death is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" by police. Mourners gathered throughout Boxing Day outside his home in the village of Goring-on-Thames, laying flowers, handwritten notes and candles at his doorstep.