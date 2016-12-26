George Michael once sent free tickets to hospital workers after they treated him for pneumonia.

The singer-songwriter, who died from a suspected heart failure at the age of 53, gave 1,000 free tickets to staff at the AKH hospital in Vienna, Austria, after he fell ill with pneumonia in 2011.

He was forced to cancel a series of shows when he was diagnosed with the illness, but rescheduled 19 gigs across Europe.

George Michael dies: Stars pay tribute

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you first to the doctors and nurses who saved my life and took such great care of me and to all my fans, family and friends for their love and support," The Sun reported him saying.

"I’m looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Michael, who rose to fame as the front man of Wham! and had chart-topping hits including Last Christmas, died peacefully at home on Christmas Day.

Iin the hours after the singer's death was announced, TV presenter Richard Osman revealed that Michael had called a woman who appeared on Deal or No Deal to give her the money she needed for IVF treatment.

Mr Osman tweeted: "A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k."

His publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."